Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Homemade Paneer

By LC Editors
leitesculinaria.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomemade paneer is easy to make and requires only two ingredients — milk and lemon juice. It’s perfect for sprinkling over eggs or tacos, stirring into curries, or adding to chouriço potato salad. Adapted from Nik Sharma | Season | Chronicle Books, 2018. When I think of cheese, Indian food...

leitesculinaria.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Curd#Indian Cooking#Milk Bag#Indian Food#Paneer#Food Drink#Dutch#Mexican#Leitesculinaria#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

This Is How Long You Need to Soak Your Skewers Before Grilling

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The simplest way to serve supper this summer always starts with skewers. Slide your favorite ingredients on and fire up the grill. Skewers of shrimp, vegetables, and chicken are not just easy to prepare, cook, and serve, they are also more fun to eat. The one caveat that can keep you from a complete kebab celebration? Remembering to soak wooden skewers before you start cooking.
RecipesLifehacker

These Air Fryer-Baked Eggs Are Half Soufflé and Half Frittata

Eggs, high-fat dairy, and heat form a winning combination, particularly when gently baked in a water bath. The inside somehow becomes both custardy and fluffy, and the top, gently or—if you blast it under the broiler for a moment—highly burnished. It’s an easy enough maneuver to execute, but usually reserved for a crowd; an individual soufflé-esque egg is a lovely breakfast, but not one I am willing to crank up my entire oven to make. You can probably guess where I’m going with this.
RecipesEpicurious

Homemade Corn Tortillas

I didn’t start making corn tortillas at home until I moved to Washington, D.C. And though I made good tortillas, it wasn’t until I met Doña Rosa Arroyo, a lovely woman from Oaxaca with an even lovelier sazón (roughly, a talent for using just the right amount of seasoning) who works with me at the Mexican Cultural Institute, that I learned how to make pretty darn amazing ones. It took just a short time for Doña Rosa to straighten me out: “No, señora Pati, su masa esta seca y tiene que voltear las tortillas dos veces hasta que se inflen.” My dough was too dry: adding the right amount of water was the easy fix. But I still could not get them to puff up. So Doña Rosa taught me the double-flip method, which, though it takes a bit of patience, makes the tortillas puff beautifully once you get the rhythm.
Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

Practically Homemade: No Bake S'mores Cheesecake

June (Albertson) Dick is a wife, mother and lifelong resident of Lake County. Formerly the owner of Happy Horse Deli, she is now the Culinary Arts teacher at Lakeview High School and food blogger at www.practicallyhomemade.com. When she isn’t in the kitchen she can be found with her children or running and hiking with friends.
Recipescleancuisine.com

Recipe for Homemade Guacamole

Recipe for Homemade Guacamole – You can expect creamy, Mexican-inspired flavors and the perfect balance of avocados, citrus and cilantro is this recipe for homemade Guacamole. Best Tasting Recipe for Homemade Guacamole. My mom was born in Oklahoma and raised in Northern California surrounded by avocado trees. So, our childhood...
Recipesminimalistbaker.com

Easy Roasted Potato Salad with Garlic Dill Dressing

This recipe came to be rather by accident when we were hosting friends one night and needed a quick side. We always have potatoes on hand, as well as the ingredients for our go-to Garlic Dill Sauce. We roasted the potatoes for crispy edges and tender center, then tossed in...
RecipesThe Guardian

How to turn a whole beetroot into a mind-blowing chocolate cake – recipe

Whenever possible, I prefer to leave the skin on vegetables, but boiled beetroot skins are unappetisingly papery. So I transform them into a vivid natural food dye to use in both sweet and savoury dishes by dehydrating them in a single layer in the oven (ideally do this alongside other food to save on energy), before cooling and grinding to an all but imperishable powder.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

2-Ingredient Moist Chocolate Cake

This delicious moist chocolate cake is the best chocolate baking dessert in its category! Simple and easy, you can prepare this treat anytime because you need only 2 ingredients to get a well moist, wonderfully prepared chocolate cake. Follow the cooking tips and surprise your family and friends with this amazing chocolate cake. Try the recipe:
Grocery & SupermaketMinneapolis Star Tribune

Homemade condiments spice up your grilling game

Summer is the perfect time to customize your condiment selection to keep the weekly burgers (and meat, poultry and vegetables) interesting. I've never been a big fan of commercial ketchup, which is why I enjoy whipping up a smoky version made with bacon and smoked paprika. Ripe, plum tomatoes cook down into a sweet tenderness, and a whirl in the blender renders them into a smooth sauce. You'll need to allow some cooking time on a cool day. The ketchup will last several weeks and works wonderfully on sliced brisket and smoked turkey.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Homemade Strawberry Jam Recipe

There's nothing quite like a thick, flavorful layer of homemade strawberry jam smeared across the top of gooey peanut butter slathered on top of warm crunchy toast or a bagel. Even saltine crackers are pretty tasty with some bright red ooey-gooey strawberry jam spread across each one. Most of us gravitate toward the glass jars of jelly or jam found on grocery store shelves, but truly, nothing can compare to homemade jam. Believe it or not, the process to make homemade jam is quite easy. Even sweeter than the jam itself is that it takes a mere 10 minutes to prep your ingredients and 17 minutes to whip up a batch of this homemade strawberry jam.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Stir all ingredients together well. Pour into ice-cream maker and churn until ice cream is finished. This is the fastest and easiest way to make delicious ice cream that I know. This mixture makes a little more than my 1-1/2 quart Cuisinart ice cream maker can hold so I have to refreeze my bowl and churn the rest at a later time. We use fresh milk from our goats and everyone loves it. Besides dairy goats, we also have chickens on pasture and sell eggs. We have four boys, Adam, 15, Joshua, 13, Jacob, 10, and Andrew, 7. I enjoy trying new recipes and adding to my recipe collection.
Recipescopykat.com

Homemade Taco Seasoning Mix

Homemade taco seasoning mix can be used in place of the more expensive pre-packaged taco seasoning at the store. Blend together spices out of your own kitchen to create your own spice mix. You can save money by making your own taco seasoning and it’s just as tasty as what...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

The Best Homemade Raspberry Buttercream Ever

This raspberry buttercream has a beautiful natural color and thick, smooth, and creamy structure. Easy and simple to prepare and really delicious! Plus, it has a completely natural taste – without any artificial colors to provide red color. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 1/4 cups frozen raspberries (I haven’t...
Recipesrichmondmagazine.com

Meat a Peach

The following is an online extra from our July 2021 issue. Growing up in eastern North Carolina, chef Mike Lindsey says peaches were his fruit of choice, and now his peach cobbler bread pudding has become the standout dessert on the menu at his Grace Street restaurant, Lillie Pearl. Though sweet peaches are always appreciated, Lindsey says he often cooks the stone fruit with savory dishes, such as grilled pork chops, which gives them a delightful tang.
Recipescarrollspaper.com

Up the ante on these shrimp skewers with homemade pesto

Shrimp skewers are a pretty addition to any summer plate and it’s a fast and easy dish to grill. Pre-made pesto is great in a pinch, but why not make your own? Fresh basil and garlic make shrimp sing with flavor. 4 basil leaves, chopped, plus 2 more basil leaves...