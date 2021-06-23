Ahead of Western States, Magda Boulet is Ready to Conquer the Distance
Pro runner Magda Boulet has worn many hats in the running industry. After wrapping up her professional road endeavors a few years after representing the U.S. in the marathon at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, she started dipping her toe into trail endurance events—and it didn’t take long for her to get hooked. Boulet won the 2015 Western States Endurance Run in her first time attempting the 100-mile distance. She’s since topped the podium at the legendary Leadville 100, the Nine Dragons Ultra in China, and the Marathon des Sables, a six-day 155-mile race across Africa’s Sahara Desert, all of which have helped etch her reputation as one of the top female ultrarunners in the country.www.womensrunning.com