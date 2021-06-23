The Coronado Tortilla Incident
Another possibly racist incident at San Diego high schools: Last Saturday, some Coronado high school basketball players threw tortillas at Orange Glen high school players after a game. Orange Glen is an Escondido school that is largely Latino; Coronado is mostly white. We look into what’s being done about the incident. Plus: A little slice of classic Southern California habitat is getting long-term protection in San Diego’s North County, COVID-19 vaccines at McDonald’s and more of the local news you need.www.kpbs.org