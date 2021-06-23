Embracing A Cookieless Future: The Impact Of IOS 14.5 For Marketers

It would be natural to think that there is little room for new vendors in the world of HR tech unless they have state-of-the-art AI or something equally novel. If we consider, for example, workforce management, the high-end of this space is dominated by companies like UKG, WorkForce Software, and Ceridian Dayforce. While at the low end there are innumerable companies offering scheduling and time-and-attendance software, which would seem an unappealing market to enter. Yet a small company (7shifts) out of Saskatoon (not the first place that comes to mind as a high-tech hub) has found a micro-niche in offering employee scheduling software for restaurants, many of them only having one location.