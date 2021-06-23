Embracing A Cookieless Future: The Impact Of IOS 14.5 For Marketers
Michael Kalman is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MediaCrossing Inc., a leading, award-winning digital advertising agency. Digital advertising for product and service discovery is experiencing a boom. A 2021 study found that 90% of respondents (e-commerce merchants) said their online revenue increased at least a bit during the global lockdown in Spring 2020 compared to the pre-pandemic period. Fifty percent of participants reported it grew by more than 100%.www.forbes.com