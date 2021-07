Q. I began my Social Security benefits right after I turned 62. I’m 68 now. My husband is 62 going on 63 later this year. He is not taking benefits and hopes to continue to work at the very least until he’s just shy of 67-year-old mark. I knew nothing about spousal benefits at the time I signed up and my husband has always been the “big breadwinner.” Should I or could I have done something different when I first signed up? Is there something I can do to get higher benefits?