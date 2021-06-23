Cancel
Martin Center Column Focuses on Inspiring Students to Learn

By Mitch Kokai
George Ehrhardt writes for the Martin Center about a key issue in post-COVID higher education. COVID-19 has revolutionized how we think about online college teaching. Until last spring, two perspectives predominated. One argued that massively enrolled online classes presented by impressive teachers or prestigious universities would increase efficiency while preserving quality. The other worried about the quality of online classes, and that the gap between those able to afford in-person classes at elite universities and those who can’t, would widen.

