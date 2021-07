In order to continue the discussion regarding what constitutes a Super Regional P/C Insurer™ and to give definition to this important group of insurers, Demotech Inc. analyzed year-end 2020 data for property/casualty insurance companies. This data was utilized to classify and stratify insurers reporting data to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. This year marks the 15th year of this effort, as the original criteria and objective definitions for Super Regional P/C Insurers™ and our other company classifications were established in the February 12, 2007, issue of Insurance Journal.