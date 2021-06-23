International Beer Strategies Roundtable Forum – Wednesday 30 June
Those of you who work in the beer category are invited to the International Beer Strategies Roundtable Forum, which takes place next Wednesday. Organised by Just Drinks sister company Arena International, the all-day event includes presentations from Guinness’ global commercial director, a general partner at Anheuser-Busch InBev’s ZX Ventures incubator division and Heineken’s head of consumer market intelligence, innovation & media. All sessions will be held online, so you won’t have to travel far to gain powerful insight into the latest brewing developments.www.just-drinks.com