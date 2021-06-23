Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

KC Chiefs: Chiefs need to keep Chris Jones inside as much as possible

By Josh Fann
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the recent talk of Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones kicking out to defensive end, many have fantasized about the potential matchup nightmares Jones could create as he does move very well for a person of his size. Offenses would also be kept on their toes because they wouldn’t know where Jones would be on the line and Jones’ ability to shed blocks would maximize his run defense if he were to play on the edge.

kckingdom.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#American Football#Kc Chiefs#The K C Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Dante Hall loves KC Chiefs offseason moves

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dante Hall returns a kick. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 23 to 20 at Cardinals Stadium, Glendale, AZ, October 8, 2006. (Photo by Rich Gabrielson/NFLPhotoLibrary) If you ask Dante Hall, he’s got the K.C. Chiefs heading to a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Mike Hughes is set to succeed in Kansas City

The Chiefs enter the 2021 season with a cornerback that’s set up to really succeed. It’s been a great roster building offseason so far in Kansas City. General manager Brett Veach continues to show how to aggressively put together a team with lots of potential. Along with a complete overhaul of the offensive line, Veach has added a few nice pieces to the defense as well. One of those pieces is a talented young cornerback in former Minnesota Viking, Mike Hughes.
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs: What to expect from a Tyrann Mathieu contract extension

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following a pass interference call during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Kansas City...
NFLchatsports.com

Travis Kelce speaks candidly about Super Bowl goals for KC Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates his touchdown during the 2019 NFL week 11 regular season football game between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on November 18, 2019, at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
NFLchatsports.com

Chad Henne could be KC Chiefs last veteran backup quarterback

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. At some point, Patrick Mahomes will be old enough. At the age of 25, perhaps this is not the right time, but...
NFLchatsports.com

Podcast: Orlando Brown, Chris Jones get what they want from Chiefs

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Orlando Brown Jr. #78 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) For this being a dry time of year, we certainly had a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: A signing at defensive end seems more likely than ever

One of the most glaring needs heading into this offseason for the K.C. Chiefs was defensive end help. Their ends didn’t produce much pressure in 2020 and the pass-rush was pretty disappointing overall. While the Chiefs went ahead and made improvements to the defensive line by adding former Seattle Seahawks...
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs' Chris Jones named NFL's third-best interior defensive lineman

The Kansas City Chiefs managed a coup in the 2016 NFL draft. In a rare move, they traded out of the first round, picking up some extra draft capital in the process. With pick No. 37 overall in the second round, the Chiefs selected Mississippi State defensive lineman Chris Jones. Little did fans know that a few short years later he’d develop into one of the most unstoppable interior defensive linemen in the league.
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs: Six training camp matchups we can’t wait to watch

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures after a play in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Now that we...
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs have options to add some pass rush depth

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs (left), and Melvin Ingram #54 of the Los Angeles Chargers exchange jerseys after an NFL football game on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Mexico City. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
NFLchatsports.com

Darrel Williams has rewarded KC Chiefs for early belief in him

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 17: Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs through an opening in the second quarter between Vincent Taylor #96 of the Cleveland Browns and Jordan Elliott #90 of the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Frank Clark is skating on thin ice

In the wake of the news that K.C. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested for possession of an illegal firearm in the state of California, it’s only appropriate that we yet again revisit the conversation of what the hell is Frank Clark doing?. While I don’t want to make...
NFLchatsports.com

Travis Kelce wins free beer for KC Chiefs fans (in October)

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. Through some convergence of a sponsorship opportunity, a...
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs: How did opting out of season affect returning players?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Damien Williams #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) One of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Who could be a first-time Pro Bowler in 2021?

It’s no secret that the K.C. Chiefs are blessed with plenty of top-tier talent. On a list that debuted this last week breaking down the top 50 players in the NFL for the coming season, the Chiefs had two players in the top three overall and four in the top 19. Compared to other teams, there’s an embarrassment of riches in Kansas City these days.
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs announce reopening of training camp to fans in St. Joseph

SAINT JOSEPH, MO - JULY 31: Fans watch from the bleachers during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp on July 31, 2011 in Saint Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that training camp is back to normal—at least at the macro level—with fans able...
NFLchatsports.com

KC Chiefs roster: Darwin Thompson faces make-or-break season

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 03: Darwin Thompson #34 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Darwin Thompson still has two years left on his...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs won’t be building on their supplemental draft history in 2021

For the second summer in a row, the National Football League has made the decision to cancel the (used to be) annual supplemental draft, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. Every year, college players who were ruled ineligible to return to school for the fall campaign for various reasons (academics, legal issues) are allowed to enter the NFL through a supplemental player draft held in July. In order to draft a player, a team must submit the round in which they want to select a specific player to the league office. Then using the turn order from the first-year player draft held that previous April, the league awards the player to the winning team who submitted the earliest round (and/or was first in the draft order).