Welcome to another installment of “Hey, A-Rod… What Are You Doing?” Today’s edition comes courtesy of “Page Six,” which reported that Alex Rodriguez was apparently partying with TV producer Lindsay Shookus over the weekend. Why should you care? Because Shookus is Ben Affleck’s ex. Meaning, A-Rod was hanging out with Ben Affleck’s former girlfriend while Affleck was rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez’s recent ex. I am going to need a map to follow the love polygon they have created.