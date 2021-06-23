Downingtown Bolsters Struggling Teens in Effort to Stem Tragic Tide of Recent Suicides

The community gathers for a candlelight vigil in Downingtown earlier this month to remember students lost to suicide. Image via Tom Gralish, Philadelphia Inquirer.

As it grieves the loss of seven young lives, Downingtown is now grappling with how to show teens who are struggling that suicide is preventable, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Parents and students are putting pressure on schools through petitions and social media posts to improve their mental health education and resources. Residents are putting signs declaring “You Are Enough” in their yards. They seek more open conversations on the subject that many believe is stigmatized.

