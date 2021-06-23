Cancel
TV Series

Superman and Lois season 1, episode 11 review: A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events

By Scott Brown
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s time for you to go save the world, Clark.” Spoilers for Superman and Lois season 1, episode 11 follow. Every hero has a beginning, and now, we get to see this version of Clark’s origin story and how the Arrowverse‘s Superman came to be who he is. Along the...

Well, there's nothing like learning you've got family you knew nothing about to send a person on an impromptu trip down memory lane. That's exactly where Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself heading into this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, with the appropriately titled "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events" sending Superman back into his past- but with a darker twist to it this time. But as you're about to see from the following episode images, overview, and sneak previews, not everything this hour is about the past- because after everything the town's been through over the past ten episodes, Inde Navarrette's Sarah Cushing wants to make it clear that she wants her relationship with Alexander Garfin's Jordan Kent to be "More Than Friends."