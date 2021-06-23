Superman and Lois season 1, episode 11 review: A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events

This will kind of serve as another two-part review for the previous two episodes. Life yet again has done what it's done best and has prevented me from reviewing on time!. In a way, I like that I can meld the two most recent episodes into one review, because I honestly thought "Loyal Subjekts" was a bit of an uneventful episode while "O Mother Where Art Thou?" proved to be much more engaging to me. It's not that the episode was bad, just that it didn't quite keep up the momentum the previous episodes had established. The bulk of the episode surrounded Clark helping Jordan deal with his emerging frost powers, and Sarah preparing for her talent show. While those storylines provided some heartfelt moments, they felt a little too much like filler plots. The Lois/Edge rivalry felt like it had stalled a bit too, making it seem like the episode would end up being a simple bridge to the season's back half.