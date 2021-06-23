Michael Cunningham: Breaking down how Hawks match up with Bucks, plus a series prediction

By the skin of their teeth, the Milwaukee Bucks are in the Eastern Conference Finals and faced up against an Atlanta Hawks team that is on quite the Cinderella-like run. Making their second trip to the Conference Finals in three years, the Bucks will rely on their experience, especially after getting past such a formidable foe in the Brooklyn Nets last round. The Hawks, meanwhile, will look to continue the magic they’ve conjured in the second half of the season onwards and making their second trip to the Conference Finals since being in Atlanta.