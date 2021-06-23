Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Cunningham: Breaking down how Hawks match up with Bucks, plus a series prediction

By MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Lake Geneva Regional News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawks are in the Eastern Conference final for only the second time in franchise history. They haven't been to the NBA Finals since the team moved from St. Louis to Atlanta for the 1968-69 season. The Hawks are heavy underdogs against the Bucks, but their rousing run through the first two rounds of the playoffs has turned "Believe" from a T-shirt slogan into a sensible thing for their supporters to do.

www.lakegenevanews.net
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cunningham
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knicks#Trae Young Young#Sixers#Jrue Holiday#Wings Hawks#The Nets In Game 3#Bigs Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face the Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

After 16 long years, Chris Paul finally made it to the NBA Finals. Four wins separate Paul and the Phoenix Suns from winning their first NBA championship. Phoenix awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks versus Atlanta Hawks series on the other side of the bracket to determine their Finals foes, where the former has a 3-2 series lead. CP3 and the Suns will definitely tune in to the Eastern Conference Finals to do some advance scouting in preparation for their championship-round opponents.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jrue Holiday Lauds Giannis Antetokounmpo And Khris Middleton: "Khris Is The Heart Of This Team, And Giannis Is The Soul Of This Team."

The Milwaukee Bucks have finally made the NBA Finals, and a large part of that was the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Both of them have been integral parts of this Milwaukee Bucks team over the last few seasons, and while the duo have failed during the playoffs in the past, they have finally gotten over the hump and made the Finals.
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks-Bucks playoff series schedule

The Atlanta Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014-15 season — when they were coached by Mike Budenholzer — after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday. Atlanta will face Budenholzer and the Milwaukee Bucks in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from season series against Atlanta Hawks

After outdueling the Brooklyn Nets last round, the Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. In a series that isn’t short on storylines between the two sides, the Bucks and the Hawks are both writing star-crossed playoff runs after having going the full tilt and winning their respective Game 7s while on the road in their past series.
Basketballchatsports.com

ECF Roundtable: Bold predictions for Hawks-Bucks series

Ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Peachtree Hoops staff answers three questions as part of another roundtable series. For part two, we try to make bold predictions for the upcoming series between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Zach: It’s getting tough to make bold statements about this team....
NBAYardbarker

Hawks vs. Bucks Preview and Prediction

It may be true that I’ve picked the Hawks in both their playoff series (I am a homer, after all); however, if you had asked me a couple of months ago if Atlanta had a realistic chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals, I probably would have told you to lay off the weed in my Stephen A. Smith voice. But Trae Young and company have taken haymakers to the face and responded with magic every time it feels like they should be counted out.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys for success going into series with Atlanta Hawks

By the skin of their teeth, the Milwaukee Bucks are in the Eastern Conference Finals and faced up against an Atlanta Hawks team that is on quite the Cinderella-like run. Making their second trip to the Conference Finals in three years, the Bucks will rely on their experience, especially after getting past such a formidable foe in the Brooklyn Nets last round. The Hawks, meanwhile, will look to continue the magic they’ve conjured in the second half of the season onwards and making their second trip to the Conference Finals since being in Atlanta.
NBAspectrumnews1.com

Bucks trounce Hawks in ECF Game 2, tie series up at 1-1

MILWAUKEE — After a tough Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at home, the Milwaukee Bucks evened up the Eastern Conference Finals series at 1-1. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 25 points, while Jrue Holiday had 22 for the Bucks. The Hawks' Trae Young, who scored 48 points...
NBAYardbarker

Hawks vs. Bucks Game 1 and series betting odds

The Hawks were 14-20 on March 1st, leading to the firing of Lloyd Pierce. Three and a half months later, Nate McMillan has Atlanta in the Eastern Conference Finals. Sunday’s win over the 76ers was the franchise’s first win in a Game 7 on the road in the last ten matchups, which sends the Hawks to the Conference Finals for just the second time in the past 50 years.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Previewing the Hawks-Bucks Eastern Conference Finals series

All NBA season long, the talk in the Eastern Conference was centered around both the Philadelhpia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. This was supposed to be both of their years and they were both dominant teams all season long, but neither team could get it done in the postseason!. The...
NBAchatsports.com

Fear Factor: What The Bucks Are Up Against With The Hawks

Let’s talk about the shimmy for a moment. EVERY ANGLE of @TheTraeYoung's crossover, shimmy and triple! #ThatsGame. 48 PTS for Trae as the @ATLHawks take a 1-0 lead in the #NBAECF presented by AT&T. Game 2: Friday at 8:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/39w2vHa50m— NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2021. When the Milwaukee...
NBADaily Commercial

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 odds, picks and prediction

Milwaukee Bucks host the 5-seed Atlanta Hawks Wednesday at Fiserv Forum for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Hawks-Bucks odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Each team advanced to the conference final via Game 7 victories....
NBACBS Sports

Hawks vs. Bucks: How Milwaukee adjusted, smothered Trae Young and slowed down Atlanta's pick-and-roll game

Two days after Trae Young's 48-point, 11-assist masterpiece to open the Eastern Conference finals, the Milwaukee Bucks clipped the star Hawks' wings. Young never found his rhythm in Game 2 on Friday and was often visibly frustrated in the 125-91 loss. He finished with 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting, with three assists, nine turnovers and only one foul drawn. He was minus-29 in 28 minutes.
NBAYardbarker

Breaking down the series versus the Bucks

The latest episode of Squawk Talk — our Atlanta Hawks podcast here at SportsTalkATL — has arrived. This week, Chase Irle and Christian Salvador are joined my Michael Arkin to discuss the Hawks triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers in 7 games. The trio then breakdown Atlanta’s upcoming series against Milwaukee and provide their predictions. The podcast can be found wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Don’t forget to like and subscribe!
NBASLAM

Post Up: Bucks Dominate the Hawks In Game 2 and Even the Series

Series tied 1-1 After the Bucks lost to the Hawks in Game 1, the story was all about stopping Trae Young after his 48 points and 11 assists masterpiece. Even Inside the NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal was fired up when debating about it with Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. The Bucks...
NBAwtaq.com

Bucks blast Hawks, even series 1-1

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Atlanta Hawks 43-17 in the second quarter and rolled to a 125-91 win over Atlanta in Milwaukee to even the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference finals series at 1-1. The Bucks who never trailed in the game, broke the game open in the second period with a 20-0 run that was highlighted by 9 points from Jrue Holiday and 6 from Brook Lopez.