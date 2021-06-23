Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Horseshoe Bay Resort and Lindy’s Plumbing. Ruby’s Pantry will hold a Pop-up Pantry in Laporte with distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. To make sure you get your bundle, pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. To volunteer to help, sign up at the same site. We can always use more people on our team. Distribution is drive-through at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from the Laporte School at 315 Main St. W. You don’t need to bring boxes or get out of your car. Shares are prepared for pick-up. No limit on bundles; a $20 per bundle donation is requested. You will receive an abundance of groceries. Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte, is our sponsor.