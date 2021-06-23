Dan’s Daily: Canadiens Verge on Biggest Upset in 30 Years; VGK Fans Boo
Welcome to the hurt and pain that is being a hockey fan, Las Vegas. Sure your team is wildly successful, and little rain has fallen in the desert, but that just makes the hurt and disappointment of the end even more bitter. Vegas Golden Knights fans booed in what could be their final home game of the year. Lou Lamoriello is the GM of the year, and we examine how this lurch to muddy hockey affects the Pittsburgh Penguins.pittsburghhockeynow.com