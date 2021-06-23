Cancel
NHL

Dan’s Daily: Canadiens Verge on Biggest Upset in 30 Years; VGK Fans Boo

By Dan Kingerski
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 11 days ago
Welcome to the hurt and pain that is being a hockey fan, Las Vegas. Sure your team is wildly successful, and little rain has fallen in the desert, but that just makes the hurt and disappointment of the end even more bitter. Vegas Golden Knights fans booed in what could be their final home game of the year. Lou Lamoriello is the GM of the year, and we examine how this lurch to muddy hockey affects the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Lehner Motivated by Twitter Hate, More NHL Trade Chatter

Robin Lehner got his own bus, got to the rink four hours before game time, and reveled in the Twitter hate that media and fans heaped upon him because he was starting in goal ahead of Marc-Andre Fleury. Lehner let everyone know he saw it, too. The Jack Eichel sweepstakes are getting red hot as NHL trade chatter added another team to the mix. And, we examine one player who checks a lot of boxes on the Pittsburgh Penguins trade front.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Tampa Wins, Trade Winds Hit Vegas, Beau Bennett Retires

The monument construction begins next week. Former Pittsburgh Penguins first-round pick and hilariously self-effacing winger Beau Bennett has called it a day. NHL trade winds are sweeping across the desert as the reality of losing another NHL Semifinal hits the Vegas Golden Knights. The Tampa Bay Lightning and their massive payroll are headed to the Stanley Cup Final, and PHN took a hard look at the NHL and why it rewards the worst of the game.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: ‘Crazy’ Price for Eichel, Barzal Suspension Coming?

The New York Islanders absolutely imploded on Monday night and will face elimination in Game 6. They may do so without Mathew Barzal, who crosschecked Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta in the face and was tossed with a fiver and a misconduct. This “little” network broke the big national news as we got a look inside the NHL trade market and the Buffalo Sabres ask for Jack Eichel, and we dove into the valuation of Pittsburgh Penguins top-four defenseman Cody Ceci.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Offseason Questions, Bolts Blowout Habs, New Trade Chatter

From here to through August, it looks like the Daily will revolve around the Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL trade chatter, and the real stories we can scrape together. The NHL players really want to go to the Olympics, but there are complications and time is running short. The Slovakian President honored Zdeno Chara, and we try to answer a few of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ burning offseason questions.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Tarasenko and Keith on Trade Block, Montreal Denied Fans

There was quite a Twitter stir on Wednesday night, and not just because the Montreal Canadiens lost Game 2. Despite an 82% vaccination rate (roughly 35% are have achieved fully vaccinated status), the Quebec province refused to increase attendance beyond 3500 at the Bell Centre for Game 3. Tampa Bay won Game 2, the Chicago Blackhawks are about to shake their core, and the NHL trade market with Duncan Keith and two possible Pittsburgh Penguins free agent targets may come off the board.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fleury Wins Vezina, Tkachuk Trade Denials, Contracts Flow

It was absolutely impossible not to have a few feels when the 36-year-old Marc-Andre Fleury won his first Vezina Trophy on Tuesday night. The smiling young man endured a few snubs over the years, including his first year with Vegas, and had never before been a finalist. A pair of notable contracts were inked on Tuesday, starting with a team-friendly deal for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and we sized up Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins next contract talks.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Unstoppable Lightning, Duncan Keith to Seattle or Edmonton

The Tampa Bay Lightning cannot be stopped. Not hell, highwater or the passionate wishes of the most passionate fanbase in the NHL can stop them. The NHL trade rumors surrounding Duncan Keith point to Edmonton, but maybe Seattle. Toronto Maple Leafs rumors are all over the map, and we examine how the Seattle Kraken could affect for better or worse the Pittsburgh Penguins trade hopes and roster.
Pgh Hockey Now

Top 5 Penguins July Fireworks; Trades & Free Agents

July is a feeding frenzy for NHL teams as July 1 typically opens the flood gates for free agency as players and agents gobble large. Some teams smile for years. Others grimace as ill-fitting players linger for years on overpaid contracts. The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a few spectacular July celebrations, one of which crippled their franchise, another saved it, and one provided an unheralded re-signing that ultimately saved a Stanley Cup.
NHLNBC Sports

Stanley Cup Final: Biggest X-factors for Canadiens, Lightning

After all that, the Stanley Cup Final comes down to a four seed — and, the 18th best record in the NHL — and a three seed. The Montreal Canadiens are the underdog of underdogs, using a path through a lesser Canadian Division then upending the team tied for most standings points in the league. The Lightning are defending champs, overlooked in the tough Central, and reloaded for the postseason.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Montreal Wins, Vegas Sour, Phil Kessel on Trade Block

It was an evening of contradiction on Thursday. A team that played what was supposed to be outdated hockey pulled off one of the biggest NHL playoff upsets in most of your lives. A province that was too afraid to allow more than 3500 fans into their arena instead had tens of thousands of people shoulder to shoulder outside the arena. Vegas was ice-cold, and Phil Kessel is on the NHL trade block.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens brace for biggest test: Stanley Cup defending champion Lightning

MONTREAL — Artturi Lehkonen is keeping his composure after becoming part of the Montreal Canadiens’ illustrious history by scoring the franchise’s most important goal in nearly three decades. If the upstart Canadiens’ remarkable playoff run has been fueled, in part, by a desire to earn respect, then their journey is...
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Cup Final Begins, Fleury Wants to Stay in Vegas

The NHL trade rumors and trade chatter have gone ice cold over the last week. Teams are hunkering down for the expansion draft, and no one is quite sure what happens next. Marc-Andre Fleury tried to take himself off the NHL trade market, but we know that won’t work. We also examine the few physical defensemen who will be available via free agency on July 28.
NHL10NEWS

It's been 28 years since the Canadiens won the Stanley Cup

MONTREAL, QC — The year 1993: It's when former President Bill Clinton was inaugurated, the Soyuz TM-16 launched and a major blizzard hit the U.S. -- it's also the last time the Montréal Canadiens were Stanley Cup champs. That's right. The team based out of our neighbor to the north...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Canadiens' bid to increase arena's fan attendance rejected

Before the Montreal Canadiens fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night, they were handed an off-ice defeat earlier in the day. Quebec Public Health authorities turned down a request from the team to allow more fans into Bell Centre when the final series shifts to Montreal on Friday.
Saint Bonaventure, NYTimes-Herald

Nicholson's Canadien Team spot adds to fun month for Bona fans

ST. BONAVENTURE – Not long ago, it would have been the biggest story, by a wide margin, of the summer. Earlier this month, The Athletic released its early “Mid-Major Top 10” for college basketball heading into next season. And who happened to be at the top of those rankings but the local team, St. Bonaventure, which edged Colorado State and Loyola-Chicago for the No. 1 spot.