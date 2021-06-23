Jury Finds Former Probation Officer Guilty of Sexual Assault of Teen
A former Saginaw County probation officer has been convicted in Tuscola county of sexually abusing a teen. 49-year-old Ryan Purdy was found guilty by a jury on Monday, June 21 of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges stem from what prosecutors describe as a forced relationship Purdy began with a girl who claimed the assaults started when she was 15. She came forward with the accusation in 2019 when she was 20 years old.www.kisswtlz.com