Saginaw County, MI

Jury Finds Former Probation Officer Guilty of Sexual Assault of Teen

kisswtlz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Saginaw County probation officer has been convicted in Tuscola county of sexually abusing a teen. 49-year-old Ryan Purdy was found guilty by a jury on Monday, June 21 of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges stem from what prosecutors describe as a forced relationship Purdy began with a girl who claimed the assaults started when she was 15. She came forward with the accusation in 2019 when she was 20 years old.

Probation Officer
