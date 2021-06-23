Kentucky ‘Redneck Rave’ Ends in Chaotic Fashion Including Multiple Arrests, Man Airlifted to Hospital After Being Impaled by Tree Branch

There are wild parties, and then are those that need a Hollywood adaptation of the carnage. The Kentucky “Redneck Rave” falls in the latter category. What was supposed to be fun times ended in multiple arrests, a stabbing, and a man impaled by a tree branch.

The Lexington Herald-Leader chronicled “America’s wildest and craziest country party,” a five-day event in Edmonson County. The event promised “mud, music, and mayhem,” and it definitely delivered on mayhem. Local authorities arrested 14 people and charged another 48 across the five-day event.

If it wasn’t the biggest festival, it was certainly one of the most chaotic. The Redneck Rave more than lived up to its name. During the rave, several people ended up getting hurt as a result. And one rave-goer ended up being airlifted to the hospital.

For instance, authorities are still searching for one rave-goer in particular. He is wanted for slitting another person’s throat at the event. The two people were reportedly friends, but things turned violent at some point during the rave.

The Redneck Rave certainly attracted a number of violent crimes. In another case, authorities arrested a 29-year-old man for attempting to strangle a woman. The two got in an argument over a blanket at the event. While the man denies any wrongdoing, the woman reportedly had bruises on her neck.

Man Impaled at Redneck Rave

And that’s not even including one of the most bizarre injuries of the Redneck Rave. A man accidentally impaled himself while attending the event. He drove his vehicle through a couple-inch thick branch. The tree pierced through his abdomen as a result, impaling him.

“When it tried to come out through his back it was stopped by a steel plate in his seat,” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Herald-Leader. At another point during the event, a car amputated and crushed another man’s finger.

Outside of bizarre accidents and acts of violence, deputies also found drugs at the rave. Authorities set up a traffic stop and arrested people for meth and marijuana charges on their first stop. The sheriff said: “We were like ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend.’”

The event was held between June 16 to June 20 at Blue Holler Offroad Park. It ended up attracting thousands of people to the region. In a Facebook post, organizers considered the event to be a rousing success and plan to hold another Redneck Rave in October.

“We can definitely improve on a lot of things to make the one in October run a lot better…we are listening to all your suggestions,” the post said. “This was the biggest event we’ve ever done and with as many people and random things that popped up unexpectedly I feel like we all handled it very well.”