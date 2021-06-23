South Carolina shooting: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shots fired in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — At least one person is dead and three others are hurt after gunfire erupted Tuesday night in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, authorities said. According to WSPA and WYFF, the incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Old Canaan Road. Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find two people who had been shot, as well as two others who directed investigators to a crashed car on Rogers Lane, the news outlets reported. Deputies said they discovered one person dead inside the vehicle.