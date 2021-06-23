Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westby, WI

Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

La Crosse Tribune
 11 days ago

Our Pop-Up Library, a partnership between Bekkum Memorial Library and the Westby Elementary School, will be at Burgers in the Park June 24. Once per week, Bekkum Library and Westby Elementary School staff will be “popping up” at events around town so that school-aged kids can check out books and bring home a Grab & Go kit. We also will have some book bundles for adults available with a valid WRLS library card. We will be attending every Norse Market and Burgers in the Park event through the summer. On weeks when neither event is happening we will be doing our thing at Davidson Park along with a special story time. Our weekly Grab & Go kits will be released at these events each week, and any leftovers will be available at Bekkum starting the next day (while supplies last). Kits will only be available through July 29. See our website calendar for a complete list of dates and times.

lacrossetribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Westby, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Bekkum Memorial Library#Burgers#Bekkum Library#A Grab Go#Wrls#Norse#Zoozort Wildlife Company#Scales Tails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...