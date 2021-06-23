Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Our Pop-Up Library, a partnership between Bekkum Memorial Library and the Westby Elementary School, will be at Burgers in the Park June 24. Once per week, Bekkum Library and Westby Elementary School staff will be “popping up” at events around town so that school-aged kids can check out books and bring home a Grab & Go kit. We also will have some book bundles for adults available with a valid WRLS library card. We will be attending every Norse Market and Burgers in the Park event through the summer. On weeks when neither event is happening we will be doing our thing at Davidson Park along with a special story time. Our weekly Grab & Go kits will be released at these events each week, and any leftovers will be available at Bekkum starting the next day (while supplies last). Kits will only be available through July 29. See our website calendar for a complete list of dates and times.