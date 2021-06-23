The Subway Tuna Sandwich Mystery

The tuna sandwich has never been my favorite at Subway. But I was a fan of a sandwich that most no longer serve, and that was the seafood sub. Sure, I knew that the crab meat was imitation crab. Probably the same kind you can pick up at most grocery stores. I knew this going in. I understood that Subway wasn't going to pay for real crab meat and then only charge me five dollars for a foot long. But when people order a tuna sub, they believe they're getting tuna. But are they?