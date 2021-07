On Sunday, United Airlines received a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet to its fleet, delivered directly from Boeing Field to Newark Liberty International Airport. The aircraft was on full display at the company’s “United Next” event on Tuesday, which revealed details about its historic plane order and enhanced onboard experience. AirlineGeeks got the opportunity to attend the event and see the new signature cabin first hand, and we were not disappointed. Here’s what passengers can expect to see on United’s new narrow-body jets.