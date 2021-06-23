Cancel
Ancient monument found on James Corden's estate

By Celebretainment
Kokomo Perspective
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ancient monument has been found in James Corden's garden. The 43-year-old actor has reportedly been asked by officials on the island of Jersey whether they can repatriate the neolithic Mont de la Ville dolmen, which has been spotted at James' property near Henley-on-Thames, in southern England. James bought the...

James Corden
Mashed

Why James Corden's 'Spill Your Guts' Segment Is Causing An Uproar

In the two weeks since Kim Saira uploaded a petition for "The Late Late Show with James Corden" to remove its "Spill Your Guts" segment on Change.org, it has accumulated tens of thousands of signatures. As of writing, the number is 43,579. The changes the petition seeks is for the show to either radically change the foods used or remove the section entirely, to have James Corden issue a formal apology, and to donate funds to Asian American organizations that are helping Asian American run businesses and restaurants.
Ed Sheeran sets week-long residency on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Ed Sheeran is moving in with James Corden for a week. Starting this Monday, June 28, Ed will have a week-long residency on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. According to a CBS press release, the residency, which will run through Thursday, July 1, will feature the TV debut of Ed’s new single “Bad Habits,” performances of his past hits, comedy segments and an interview.
The Independent

James Corden defends Prince Harry’s decision to leave the UK: ‘I cannot imagine any of it is easy’

James Corden has defended Prince Harry’s decision to leave the UK.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced some criticism when they stepped down from their positions as senior royals at the beginning of last year. They have since relocated to Los Angeles.Asked about the pair’s decision to leave the country by US radio host Howard Stern, Corden said: “I cannot imagine any of it is easy.”The Gavin & Stacey star and co-creator added: “But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in...
Did Prince Harry Really Reach Out To James Corden First?

Prince Harry and James Corden have been friends for over a decade — basically a lifetime in internet years. The Telegraph (via The Sun) reported that the two men have a "royal bromance" and, since they've both left the United Kingdom for California sunshine, it seems their bond will only continue to grow.
Chicago Sun-Times

James Corden revamping ‘Spill Your Guts’ show segment following backlash

James Corden is responding to backlash surrounding one of his show’s popular segments, which has been accused of mocking Asian foods. “The Late Late Show” host confirmed he will be adjusting the ”Spill Your Guts” segment — in which celebrities are forced to choose between answering a tough question and eating something “unusual”— following a Change.org petition calling to remove the bit.
James Corden changing segment of The Late Late Show following petition

James Corden has promised to tweak The Late Late Show's controversial 'Spill Your Guts' segment in response to an online petition that criticised it for being "culturally offensive and insensitive". The game, which has been a recurring part of the programme for four years now, sees its famous guests get...
James Corden spills guts as ‘insensitive’ bit petition grows

He’s not gutting the show just yet. “Late Late Show” host James Corden is reportedly planning to revise the show’s “Spill Your Guts” segment amid skyrocketing support for a petition calling for the piece’s cancellation. The UK TV personality spilled his guts on the proposed makeover in an interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” Deadline reported.
Simplemost

Watch The ‘Friends’ Cast Sing Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

The much-anticipated “Friends” reunion is over, but the celebrations continue. On June 16, footage of the cast appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” It was filmed during the reunion, and showed Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry being driven around by Corden in a long golf cart.
NESN

Watch Tom Brady Sing Song From ‘Hamilton’ With James Corden

Ever wonder what Tom Brady is listening to as he arrives for to the stadium on Sundays?. There’s a good chance it’s showtunes. Well, maybe not. But Brady definitely is a big fan of musicals, something he acknowledged during Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” live not once, not twice, but three times.
CBS News

60 Seconds with James Corden

Right now, James Corden is optimistic about "90 percent of everything." He's also fearful of "90% of everything." The CBS "Late Late Show" host tells Bill Whitaker in a series of rapid-fire questions that, "without YouTube, and without the internet, I don't think our show is anywhere." The last book...
James Corden Visits the Cast at the 'Friends' Reunion

James Corden heads to the Warner Brothers lot for an afternoon with the cast of "Friends." And after a drive with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer that nearly ends in tragedy, James visits hallowed ground for some memories and selfies. And he connects with the gang in Central Perk to see how their reunion experience has been.
The Hill

James Corden to change popular segment after backlash

CBS late-night host James Corden has announced that he will change a popular segment on his show in response to backlash for mocking Asian foods, USA Today reported on Monday. “The Late Late Show” host said he will make adjustments to their “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment.
James Corden changing controversial show segment, more ICYMI news

Amid pressure, James Corden will change his controversial "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment. The late night host has been feeling the heat after an online petition called for the end of the segment (or a change to it). In the skit, James and another celebrity force each other to eat "gross" food if they refuse to answer a certain question (usually it's a personal or financial question, all but encouraging the stars to eat what's in front of them). The food, the petition claims, is almost always from Asian cultures. "During these segments, [James] is openly calling these foods 'really disgusting' and 'horrific.' In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism," the petition stated. While on Howard Stern's radio show, James said things are changing. "The next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods," he said. "Our show is a show about joy and light and love — we don't want to make a show to upset anybody."