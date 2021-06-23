Biggest little country festival closes on a high note — Jammin’ Country 15 was a ‘grand finale’ complete with perfect weather
Bittersweet may be the best way to describe the feelings of the thousands who came out for the 15th Jammin’ Country Fest held over three days last weekend at Moondance. Bitter because this was the final dance for Jammin’ Country, but sweet because for nearly everyone this was the first time they were able to get together for a concert after COVID-19 cancelled nearly every event over the last 15 months.www.walkermn.com