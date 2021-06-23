Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, MN

Biggest little country festival closes on a high note — Jammin’ Country 15 was a ‘grand finale’ complete with perfect weather

By Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBittersweet may be the best way to describe the feelings of the thousands who came out for the 15th Jammin’ Country Fest held over three days last weekend at Moondance. Bitter because this was the final dance for Jammin’ Country, but sweet because for nearly everyone this was the first time they were able to get together for a concert after COVID-19 cancelled nearly every event over the last 15 months.

www.walkermn.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
County
Cass County, MN
State
Georgia State
City
Annandale, MN
Cass County, MN
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Ned Ledoux
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Don Felder
Person
Tyler Farr
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Neal Mccoy
Person
Chris Janson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Dueling Pianos#Music Festival#Covid#Big And Rich#The Zac Brown Band#Blackhawk#The Kentucky Headhunters#The State Of Hockey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...