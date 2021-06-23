Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hearst Connecticut Media Group announces major expansion

By Staff reports
newmilfordspectrum.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearst Connecticut Media Group has announced a significant expansion with the launch of Connecticut’s No. 1 statewide news source: the all-new CTInsider.com. The CTInsider.com website includes the biggest and best news and more from across the state — from top breaking news stories, investigations and compelling features about Connecticut residents and businesses to the sports, politics and trending stories that have everyone talking.

www.newmilfordspectrum.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ctinsider Com#Hcmg#Uconn Sports#Digital#The Shoreline Times#The Connecticut Post#New Haven Register#News Times#Stamford Advocate#The Middletown Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin Stateunifiednewsgroup.com

Press joins Wisconsin Media Group

As of July 1, the Verona Press is now part of Wisconsin Media Group. WMG will phase out the branding for Unified Newspaper Group, which publishes the Press, the Oregon Observer, the Fitchburg Star, the Stoughton Courier Hub, the Great Dane shopper, Corre la Voz and Young at Heart magazine.
Connecticut StateNorwalk Hour

Whole Foods expansion leaves a hole along Connecticut's shoreline

As Connecticut emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic — its economy bolstered by a white-hot housing market — it only seems logical that a retailer known for targeting high-end consumers would want to expand in portions of the state where there are pockets of well-heeled shoppers. But along a vast stretch...
Connecticut Stateonlyinbridgeport.com

Here, There And Everywhere – Hearst Connecticut Media Expands State Coverage

What media outlet hoists the largest digital footprint in Connecticut? Hearst Connecticut Media, owner of the Connecticut Post and a bunch of other portals. Wendy Metcalfe, vice president of content and editor-in-chief, announced the news organization will “double down” on its coverage commitment. In recent months the organization has quietly...
Connecticut Statenewmilfordspectrum.com

New award named for Conn. freedom of information advocate

The Connecticut Foundation for Open Government on Friday announced it has created an award named for the founding executive director of the state’s Freedom of Information Commission. The Mitchell W. Pearlman Freedom of Information Award will be given annually to public officials, journalists or members of the public, “who make...
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Enterprise Media Group earns NPA awards

Enterprise Media Group collected more than 70 awards company wide — including its newspapers in Washington, Burt, Seward and Saline counties — in the Nebraska Press Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest. The 2021 NPA Convention was held virtually this year due to coronavirus concerns. The NPA released the results of...
Connecticut Statemommypoppins.com

Connecticut

Come and pick 'em folks! The following is a list of Connecticut farms that grow pick-your-own blueberries. Fresh blueberries are in their prime from mid-July through mid-August. When picking, select berries that are firm, dry, plump, smooth-skinned, and completely blue. The fruit is often covered with a light white coating...
Greenwich, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Greenwich student graduates from U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Jake Nolan Beinstein of Greenwich graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y., earning a bachelor of science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in...
Relationshipsnewmilfordspectrum.com

Jo Ann Jaacks: Reunited for the first time

My husband began his lengthy career in construction when he had to pass a rigorous test to get into high school in his home town of Hamburg, Germany, then serve an apprenticeship for everything involving carpentry, building and creating blueprints. That education came in handy when he emigrated to the U.S., first in New York, where he worked for a construction company, then eventually settled in south Florida, where he quickly formed his own company. The first big contract was for building Wendy’s restaurants when that was the newest fast-food chain in south Florida, although it began in Ohio in 1969.
Tysons, VAtysonsreporter.com

Join more than 5,400 Tysons Reporter email newsletter subscribers

Want more local news delivered directly to your inbox each afternoon?. Never miss a headline when you subscribe to the Tysons Reporter daily newsletter. Get the latest news on local government, real estate, businesses and more. More than 5,400 people have already subscribed — it takes less than a minute.
Winsted, MNnewmilfordspectrum.com

Winsted offers listing of fireworks displays, events

WINSTED — The Soldiers’ Monument Commission is sponsoring a public reading of the Declaration of Independence at the ,emorial on Crown Street, 2 p.m. July 4. Residents are invited to join and participate in reading various sections of the Declaration of Independence. The memorial park grounds will be open for picnicking after the reading.
GamblingPosted by
i95 ROCK

Mohegan Sun Announces Expansion into iGaming Industry

On May 27, 2021, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed the full scale iGaming law, and thus we've begun as a state the arduous process of truly bringing legalized casino, lottery, and sports gambling into our homes. The state has partnered up with both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun to offer legalized...
Tustin, CAthemreport.com

New American Funding Announces Expansion

Tustin, California-based New American Funding announced it is increasing its national footprint to include the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic. The lender says by news release that it has grown substantially in the last several years, that the company now has more than 180 nationwide locations and approximately 4,800 employees.
Albuquerque, NMalbuquerqueexpress.com

elev8 Advisors Group Announces Major Bank Partnerships

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / elev8 Advisors Group ('the Company'), an omni-channel leader in the payments and fintech space, announces it has formed strategic partnerships with multiple nationally recognized banks and that it has expanded its existing relationship with Business Warrior (OTC PINK:BZWR). The announcements build on momentum created by successful programs the Company recently delivered with key banking partners.
Food & DrinksMySanAntonio

Out East Announces Strategic Expansion With New Distributors

The Lifestyle Wine Portfolio is Now Available in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and South Carolina. Out East, the female founded, sustainable wine company founded in New York City in 2018 by Cori Lee Seaberg and Patrick Mitchell, today announced new partnerships with distributors along the East Coast in key markets including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, South Carolina and Florida.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Insurance technology company Bold Penguin announces major expansion

The Columbus insurance technology company Bold Penguin plans a major expansion that would add more than 160 jobs to its Downtown headquarters. The new staff, which will bring the company's full-time workforce to 240, will focus on developing and accelerating Bold Penguin's services, which are targeted at businesses seeking insurance.
Stratford, CTConnecticut Post

Stratford imaging company announces expansion plans

STRATFORD — A locally based digital imaging company is expanding — and looking to hire, too. Kubtec, which makes high end digital imaging equipment for medical and scientific uses, has purchased a neighboring 0.73-acre property at 10 Research Drive, which is currently vacant, for $325,000. The company, which moved to...