On the Lighter Side: Wheel of Names

​Now that I have introduced myself to the hockeybuzz community and set forth a general history of where I believe Preds nation has been and how we are where we are, it is time to lose the short sightedness and set forth a plan for ultimate success. All greats, whether it be companies, individuals, or for our purposes, sports teams, have experienced a period of tribulations that cause the entire framework of their founding to be questioned. This is where the Preds find themselves. We’ve flirted with success just enough to keep the aspirations of next year being our year alive. I do not believe it is time to blow it all up, but it is time to reassess and take a step back to find our true character as opposed to looking at others to mimic their success. History is always written by the victors, and the silent history of those outside the precipice remains in the tombs of unknown stories. Sadly, for sports, the unknown stories rise from the grave in the disdain of the all-knowing fans.