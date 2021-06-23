Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

On the Lighter Side: Wheel of Names

hockeybuzz.com
 11 days ago

This blog is going to be a little different today. I thought it might be fun to try an interactive experience, especially considering that there is not a whole lot of Sabres current events stuff going on. There is no news on the coach, there are no trades, there are no recent hirings and last I checked, the Sabres are not currently competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The ongoing series on the 2021 NHL Draft prospects will continue throughout the month of June and into July, but we’re going to take a break from that to try something a little different today. It may be fun and different or it may be annoying and pointless. You be the judge!

hockeybuzz.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Botterill
Person
Gilbert Perreault
Person
Ralph Krueger
Person
Brian Gionta
Person
Patrick Lalime
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl Draft#Sabres#French#Dunn Josh Gorges#Christian#Kotalik Norm Gratton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Myopia is not your friend

​Now that I have introduced myself to the hockeybuzz community and set forth a general history of where I believe Preds nation has been and how we are where we are, it is time to lose the short sightedness and set forth a plan for ultimate success. All greats, whether it be companies, individuals, or for our purposes, sports teams, have experienced a period of tribulations that cause the entire framework of their founding to be questioned. This is where the Preds find themselves. We’ve flirted with success just enough to keep the aspirations of next year being our year alive. I do not believe it is time to blow it all up, but it is time to reassess and take a step back to find our true character as opposed to looking at others to mimic their success. History is always written by the victors, and the silent history of those outside the precipice remains in the tombs of unknown stories. Sadly, for sports, the unknown stories rise from the grave in the disdain of the all-knowing fans.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Should the Sharks look to trade Tomas Hertl?

One of the San Jose Sharks’ top forwards is set to hit free agency next season and the decision-making process for whether or not he’ll be part of the team long-term should already be underway within the organization. Center Tomas Hertl has just one year left on his contract, which...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Analyzing the Viktor Arvidsson trade

The Los Angeles Kings made the first trade of the offseason yesterday, acquiring forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a third-round pick next year. We expected the Kings to be aggressive in looking to improve their team this...
NHLYardbarker

Rangers’ Adam Fox Epitomizes the New NHL Defenseman

Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy in the 2020-21 NHL regular season awards with a great season as the top defenseman for the New York Rangers. Fox put together a season where he helped a Rangers defense allow only 2.77 goals per game with 4.1 defensive point shares and 102 blocked shots in the defensive zone while also adding 42 assists to the offense, most among defensemen. The style of play, in particular, stands out as the 22-year-old defenseman provides insight on how the young defensemen play in the evolving game.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Will Leafs use term to woo Hyman?

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The hints regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs negotiations with pending free agent Zach Hyman are not encouraging, but the two sides have more than three weeks to reach an accommodation before the winger hits the open market. Sportsnet’s Luke Fox...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Eriksson Ek Signed for 8 Years

The first of the three key contracts Bill Guerin had to complete this off season is done. Joel Eriksson Ek has a new 8 year deal with an AAV of $5.25M per year. Eriksson Ek, the Wild's first round pick in 2015, 20th overall had established himself as one of the NHL's finest shutdown centers during the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season and then took his game to a whole new level in 2021. JEE established career highs in goals with 19 and points with 30 while playing in all 56 Wild games.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Should the Ducks be active in free agency?

Free agency is just a few weeks away and while the Anaheim Ducks aren’t poised to be a contender next season, it remains to be seen whether the team could be active in pursuing free agents, in an effort to upgrade their roster. The Ducks do have a huge amount...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Wise Investment

In the Athletic article by Mark Lazerus where he interviewed Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews after he announced his plans to return for the 2021-22 season, Toews mentioned that he has been skating with teammates at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago. Toews mentioned by name that his most common skating partners...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Which of the Hurricanes’ UFAs will return?

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. With a lot of cap space available but also several players in need of new contracts for next season, the Carolina Hurricanes have an interesting offseason ahead of them. Aside from key restricted free agents like Andrei Svechnikov, Alex Nedeljkovic and Jake Bean, the...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Tampa Has no Mercy

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens had their worst start of the playoffs at the worst possible time. Thankfully, 2 things prevented it from being an unmitigated disaster, the timely timeout taken by Ducharme and the unwavering support of the crowd. Unlike in Vegas when the Habs took the lead over the locals, the Bell Centre crowd only got louder, chanting Price’s name and letting him know they believed in him before launching into a “Go Habs Go” for the ages. Montreal finished the first period with a 17-12 lead in shots and only trailing by one score wise.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Duncan Keith You Say......

Well guys today is my last day of vacation and I'm getting ready to head back home. It's amazing what a long vacation does for the body, mind, and spirit. Once I took the time to relax I realized how much stress I was carrying and letting go of all of it I feel like a new man. I'm ready to start writing again and take a calm approach to the team....
NHLLas Cruces Sun-News

Tampa Bay Lightning on brink of second straight Stanley Cup after Game 3 win vs. Montreal Canadiens

It was a festive atmosphere inside Montreal's Bell Centre on Friday night as the Canadiens took the ice for their first home game in the Stanley Cup Final since 1993. But the party was quickly quieted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, who jumped on the Canadiens early en route to a 6-3 win in Game 3. The Lightning now lead the series 3-0 and could capture the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season should they complete the sweep in Game 4 on Monday night.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Islanders must consider trading Semyon Varlamov

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. With the New York Islanders’ playoff run now over, the attention for the team turns to the offseason. The Islanders are in somewhat of a similar situation as last year, with quite a few key players in need of new contracts but not a ton of cap space available. New York has less than $6 million in cap space, with Anthony Beauvillier, Adam Pelech and Ilya Sorokin all becoming restricted free agents, while Casey Cizikas, Andy Greene, Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac could all hit the open market on July 28. Even factoring in Johnny Boychuk’s contract, which can provide cap relief by placing him on long-term injured reserve later, the team needs to find a way to create some more space to keep key members of the team, while also adding offense.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Finding a new goalie: Pekka Rinne

On the surface there is a very interesting name hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason. He is a former Vezina Trophy winner and a finalist for the award four times. He has a career save percentage of .917. He is the most recent recipient of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. He is Pekka Rinne.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Friday Night Playoff Pix Game 3!

YTD - 32-33-1 +1.43 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final goes tonight in Montreal as the Habs look to get back into the series with Tampa Bay. Naturally a fast start tonight will prove vital in their success in setting the tone. Montreal needs to dictate and initiate while feeding off the home crowd. Tonight is beyond a must win, going down 3-0 in this series would be quite the hill to climb and we all know how rare it is for a team to come back from 3-0 down n any series. The team going up 2-0 in the Cup Final is 45-6 going on to win the Cup all time!
NHLhockeybuzz.com

CBJ Gave the Cup Away

Hot take to start a blog I know but I am here to explain why, and to demonstrate, let us all reflect on what was to what is. From there, we will be able to talk about the back to back banner that will be flown in Tampa Bay, awarding the Columbus Blue Jackets the 31st overall draft selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Climbing Everest

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. ﻿The Canadiens’ must have woken up with quite the hangover this morning, finding themselves on the brink of elimination and it’s time for Dominique Ducharme to come up with some answers. The rookie coach has his work cut out for him, the Lightning is quite a well oiled hockey machine and the task looks almost impossible. Only once in history did a team down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup final manage to turn the tide and win the most emblematic trophy in hockey and it was the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 1942.
NHL95.5 FM WIFC

NHL-Lightning beat Canadiens to take control of Stanley Cup Final

(Reuters) – The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Friday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the National Hockey League’s best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. Tyler Johnson scored a pair of goals while Jan Rutta, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Blake Coleman also tallied...
NHLTampa Bay News Wire

Stanley Cup Comes Closer For Tampa Bay Lightning

It wasn’t supposed to be this easy. When the Tampa Bay Lightning knew that their opponents in the Stanley Cup final would be the Montreal Canadiens, most fans dug their heels in and gritted their teeth ahead of what they expected to be a fraught, difficult seven-game series. Instead, they’re a mere two games from lifting the trophy as we write this article. After the most unlikely of turnarounds in the second game, the Lightning leads the Canadiens 2-0.
NHLtonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens 7/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Montreal Canadiens in Centre Bell, CAN, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 8:00 pm (EDT). The Tampa Bay Lightning swept the Montreal Canadiens in the first two matches of the Stanley Cup Final, winning 5-1 in Game One and 3-1 in Game Two. The Lightning is only two victories away from capturing back-to-back Stanley Cups, but they will play their next two matches in Montreal.