MusicalFare live performances return with ‘Love, Linda’

Amherstbee.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive performances by MusicalFare return June 23 with the production of “Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter,” a one-woman musical that recounts through song and story the life of Linda Lee Thomas and her life with Cole Porter. After a hiatus from live shows due to COVID-19, the theater community is eager and excited to get back on […]

www.amherstbee.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances
