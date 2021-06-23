MusicalFare live performances return with ‘Love, Linda’

Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance’s upcoming performances at the River Arts District’s Foundation might as well be called “Homecoming Weekend.”. In 2012, the company became the first group to move into the Foundy Street warehouses, which Terpsicorps artistic director Heather Maloy notes were all derelict, many with caved-in roofs. In what’s now the RAD Skatepark, Terpsicorps worked with artists Jeremy Russell and Sean Catinella, entrepreneur Ander Schreiner and others to build out the space. They also cut a deal with local street artists, allowing them to paint whatever they wanted on the exteriors as long as they kept the front of the Terpsicorps building unadorned. These partnerships resulted in a vibrant artistic community, and throughout the two years that the dance company was in the Foundy space, Maloy saw potential in another piece of the property.