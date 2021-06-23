Cancel
PlanetScale raises $30M Series B for its database service

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s announcement comes only a few weeks after PlanetScale launched its new hosted database platform, also dubbed PlanetScale. The company had previously offered a hosted version of Vitess, but with this new service, it is going a step further and offering what it calls a “developer-first database” that abstracts away all of the infrastructures to ensure that developers won’t have to think about cloud zones, cluster sizes and other details.

