GASBURG - The Annual American Veterans Tribute, concert and fireworks at Lake Gaston on Pea Hill Creek in Gasburg will be held on July 3, 2021. There will be plenty of live music and later in the evening, fireworks will light up the sky. Last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year’s tribute will kick off at 4 p.m. with music by the American Veterans Tribute Band. The stage for the entertainment will be set up facing Pea Hill Creek with large video screens showing military veteran tributes and other activities. There will be a military flyover consisting of a jet and two World War II era planes at 7:45 p.m. and parachute jumpers delivering flags from various branches of the military. The fireworks, which will begin around 9 p.m., will this year be synced to music. The best way to see the entire program is from the water, but the fireworks can be seen from the land as well.