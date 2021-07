We are writing today with an important update to the Influenza Immunization Policy, now referred to as the Immunization Policy for Covered Individuals (Policy 100.3.1). To protect ourselves, the ones we care for, and our community, Rutgers University has added immunization against COVID-19 to the list of required immunizations for all Covered Individuals (defined below). Vaccines are a critical tool that help offer us the safest environment possible as we move forward into a new normal during the global pandemic.