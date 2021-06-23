NBA playoffs 2021: Experts' picks for Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially one win away from reaching the NBA Finals following another hard-fought battle against the Atlanta Hawks. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young both sidelined with individual injuries, each team was without their superstar player leading the charge. That certainly made it an interesting matchup that could have panned out either way, but the Bucks took this one by the horns right from the start. Coming out with an immediate sense of urgency, Milwaukee never trailed in this game and would eventually secure the 123-112 victory to take a 3-2 series lead.