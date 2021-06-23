Cancel
NBA

NBA playoffs 2021: Experts' picks for Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals

By Colin Udoh
ESPN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks haven't reached the NBA Finals since 1974. The Atlanta Hawks haven't been there since 1961. One of those droughts is ending soon. In an unexpected Eastern Conference finals showdown, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks are pinned against Trae Young's Hawks. While Milwaukee is favored to win the series, Atlanta has been proving doubters wrong all postseason with upset wins over the New York Knicks and a thrilling seven-game series victory over the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Related
NBAwesb.com

NBA Playoffs Recap 7-01-21: Bucks Top Hawks 123-112 To Retake ECF Lead

The Milwaukee Bucks topped the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 last night in game 5 of the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals. Even without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks figured out a way to end their recent habit of slow starts. Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points to lead a balanced attack and the Bucks never trailed on their way to a 3-2 lead in the series that puts them one game away from their first NBA Finals appearance in nearly half a century.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades from spirited Game 5 win over Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially one win away from reaching the NBA Finals following another hard-fought battle against the Atlanta Hawks. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young both sidelined with individual injuries, each team was without their superstar player leading the charge. That certainly made it an interesting matchup that could have panned out either way, but the Bucks took this one by the horns right from the start. Coming out with an immediate sense of urgency, Milwaukee never trailed in this game and would eventually secure the 123-112 victory to take a 3-2 series lead.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: It’s time for Khris Middleton to be a hero

The infuriating and mercurial Milwaukee Bucks have had a tumultuous run through the NBA playoffs, but almost in spite of themselves, they’re just a game away from the Finals. This is a team that trailed in a game against the Brooklyn Nets by 49 points, in a series where they...
NBABrew Hoop

Breakthrough: Bucks On Target to Make NBA Finals

The last few weeks of following the Milwaukee Bucks has been exhausting. Since the playoffs started, we’ve:. accepted the fact that Milwaukee would face a challenging path to the NBA Finals. steeled ourselves for a first round matchup against the dreaded Miami Heat. jubilated in a sweep of those same...
NBABlazer's Edge

NBA Playoffs: Come Chat Bucks-Hawks Here!

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks in Game Six at State Farm Arena, hoping to secure the win and the Eastern Conference Championship. Despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks beat the Hawks in Game Five 123-112. Antetokounmpo is out for Game Six, leaving it to Robin Lopez, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton to get it done. The Hawks’ Trae Young may be a game-time decision.
NBAESPN

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss Game 6 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 6 as the Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch a berth in the NBA Finals on Saturday, the team announced. Antetokounmpo also missed Milwaukee's win in Game 5 after he suffered a hyperextended left knee late in Game 4. Sources have told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe that a timetable for Antetokounmpo's return is unclear.
NBAESPN

Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974

ATLANTA -- — The Milwaukee Bucks were an instant success in the NBA, winning a championship in just their third season and reaching the finals again three years later. Nearly a half-century later, they finally have a shot at another title. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of...
NBAYardbarker

Bucks defeat the Hawks 118-107, advance to the NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 in game 6 to wrap this series up. Once again the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was still out with his knee sprain, dislocation. The other Bucks players stepped up big and they were able to close this series out in Atlanta. The Bucks are now in their first NBA Finals since 1974.
NBAESPN

Hawks look to bright future after surprising playoff run

ATLANTA --  As the final seconds ticked off on a season that lasted far longer than anyone expected, the crowd rose to its feet to salute the home team. The Atlanta Hawks sure earned the cheers. Making an improbable turnaround from what looked like another lost year, the Hawks...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2021 NBA Finals MVP odds for Suns-Bucks, revealed

The Phoenix Suns will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday night, and odds are already being released for the series and for Finals MVP. The Suns and Bucks have a good amount of star power, especially when Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy, so there are a number of worthy candidates to consider for the award.