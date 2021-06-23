NBA playoffs 2021: Experts' picks for Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals
The Milwaukee Bucks haven't reached the NBA Finals since 1974. The Atlanta Hawks haven't been there since 1961. One of those droughts is ending soon. In an unexpected Eastern Conference finals showdown, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks are pinned against Trae Young's Hawks. While Milwaukee is favored to win the series, Atlanta has been proving doubters wrong all postseason with upset wins over the New York Knicks and a thrilling seven-game series victory over the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.www.espn.com