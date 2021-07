For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. “I didn’t know how much I needed the ocean in my life and how calm I feel being close to it”, says Roland Kraemer. As someone raised in southern Germany, Roland was more of a mountain person who loved the chill of the high altitude air against his face. A road trip to the beaches of France changed this attitude completely, and he found himself being drawn to the sea on an almost daily basis for five weeks.