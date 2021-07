After a year of canceled celebrations, it’s time to get back on track, including an influx of weddings. One of the most cherished times in any parent’s life is watching your child fall in life and walk down the aisle. Their wedding is a day of laughter and joy, but, inevitably, the weeks and months leading up to the big day include lots of decisions and, often, some stress. After your daughter has picked out her dress and flowers and every other detail that goes into her wedding day, it’s time to think of yourself and what you want to wear. Then, after you’ve found the perfect dress, it’s time to accessorize. After all of the decisions you’ve already made, we thought we’d make it easy on you by putting together a list of fabulous – and comfortable – mother of the bride shoes.