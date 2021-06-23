How to branch out into a new industry without quitting your job
If you’re stuck in a job you hate, you’re unfortunately not alone. In fact, astonishingly, more than 80 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with their jobs. I too was unhappy with the career path I entered just after graduation from university. Like many people, I’d put more thought and effort into getting the job than into figuring out if it was something I actually wanted. There’s plenty of research and advice out there on how to write the perfect résumé and ace that interview. But when it comes to figuring out what you want to do with your life, the strategies aren’t so clear.www.fastcompany.com