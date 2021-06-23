Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to branch out into a new industry without quitting your job

By Jennifer Turliuk
Fast Company
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re stuck in a job you hate, you’re unfortunately not alone. In fact, astonishingly, more than 80 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with their jobs. I too was unhappy with the career path I entered just after graduation from university. Like many people, I’d put more thought and effort into getting the job than into figuring out if it was something I actually wanted. There’s plenty of research and advice out there on how to write the perfect résumé and ace that interview. But when it comes to figuring out what you want to do with your life, the strategies aren’t so clear.

www.fastcompany.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Silicon Valley#Americans#Demo#Founder Showcase#Stanford University#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Save on These 8 Valuable Skills to Grow Your Career

Many successful entrepreneurs agree that one of the best habits of success is becoming a lifelong learner. When you're committed to learning new things, you can better stay on top of trends and innovations, and serve your businesses in better, more productive ways. To help you get in the habit, we've pulled together some of the best online learning resources available today to learn a variety of skills. Plus, they're all on sale in honor of Independence Day.
Career Development & AdviceLifehacker

How to Recharge After Quitting a Job You Hate, Without Sabotaging Your Career

The pandemic is waning here in the United States (at least for now), the job market is slowly showing signs of recovery, and millions of workers have fled their jobs in what many headlines are calling “The Great Resignation.” You might be one of those workers reckoning with what you want from work, and while it might be easy to get lost in the romance of closing the door on a chapter of your professional life—especially if you hated your job—you should consider a few things about the period between your old job and whatever is coming next.
JobsFast Company

Welcome to the ‘Great Resignation.’ Should you quit your job, too?

Thinking of quitting your job? You’re not alone. A study by Microsoft found that 41% of the global workforce would consider leaving their current employer within the next year. And a poll from Monster reports that 95% of workers are at least contemplating a job change. A good way to...
JobsPosted by
Forbes

How To Make Your Next Job Your Best Job

Part of Kathy Caprino’s series “The Most Powerful You”. As we’re all witnessing or experiencing firsthand, the future of work is being revealed—and created—in real time at lightning speed. The economic impact of the global pandemic unleashed the worst unemployment in our lifetime. The way we work, where we work, and how we pursue new jobs have all been reimagined.
Career Development & Advicenohoartsdistrict.com

How to Motivate Yourself at Your Job

Life will always have its ups and downs. In some cases, however, the downs can affect you to the point you lose all sense of motivation, especially when it comes to your job. Motivation is what spurs us to do our best and reach our personal goals. But if you’re stuck in a rut, finding it can be tough. Without the proper motivation, your work performance can be severely impacted and can put you at risk of losing your career. If you’ve recently found yourself losing incentive to continue on in your career, you’ve come to the right place. Below are a few ways to help you motivate yourself at work.
Behind Viral VideosSlate

Everyone Is Quitting Their Job

The other day, this joyously dumb video of a guy celebrating his last shift at Taco Bell by doing a cannonball into the sink blew up on TikTok. After three years slinging crunchwraps, young Steven Pauley of West Virginia apparently quit his job in order to pursue the Zoomer dream of playing video games full time on Twitch. To commemorate the end of his fast-food career, he stands up on a little ladder in the kitchen, braces himself, then leaps into the giant, soap-filled tub. The water explodes like a depth charge has just gone off, and he emerges covered in suds, somehow having avoided fracturing his tailbone, like a legend.
Career Development & Advicemorningbrew.com

How to Quit Your Job Gracefully

“The great resignation is coming,” Anthony Klotz, a Texas A&M University associate management professor, predicted in May. Well, it’s already here. Around four million people quit their jobs in April, the highest rate since 2000. If you’re ready to clock out and move on, career coaches and HR pros shared their tips for quitting your job gracefully in a recent Wall Street Journal article.
AdvocacyInc.com

10 Steps to Jumpstart Sustainability in Your Business

Lou Cysewski, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Seattle, is co-founder and CEO of Coolperx, the world's first net carbon neutral merchandising company. She's on a mission to transform the merchandising industry from a toxic environmental polluter to a conscientious connector of people and values. We asked Lou how entrepreneurs can build and grow more sustainable businesses. Here's what she shared.
Personal FinanceCNBC

The next big steps to take after quitting your job

Millions of Americans have quit their job as part of the so-called Great Resignation. Before they can wash their hands of their old job, however, those who've recently left their work will need to figure out how to maintain health insurance coverage and continue saving for retirement. If you're one...
Personal Financehermoney.com

8 Financial Strategies If You Want to Quit Your Job This Year

Is this the year you take time off for a career transformation, to further your education, or to offer care for a loved one during a time of need? No matter your reason for stepping out of the workforce, you’ll need a cash crash pad to rely on. “In today’s world, it’s important for people to feel empowered to make dreams happen, but it’s also important to plan before you leap,” explains Marie O’Keefe, a Northwestern Mutual financial advisor.
HealthMySanAntonio

How to Become an Influencer Without Sacrificing Your Happiness or Health

Are you an influencer or looking to become one? At first glance, it seems like a glamorous life. When done properly, influencer marketing looks effortless: You take pictures, get likes and receive product and payment. Influencer marketing can be a life involving lots of travel, freebies and the satisfaction of building your own brand, but the learning curve is steep, and the personal expense isn't always something people consider.
Economyfranchising.com

Automating Recruitment: 9 ways technology can help with franchise sales

Technology will not solve all of your recruitment problems, not even close to all. However, it will help. And if you keep it simple and stay focused on specific areas, technology will make a difference. Keep reading and go for it!. 1) Private YouTube videos. Have some special select content...
EconomyVillage Voice

Jason Kwan on How to Expand and Leverage Your Network

Regardless of the entry point, current stage, or future goals of one’s professional life, having a sizable professional network is more than just a boon. It’s a requirement. Professional networks play a role in recruitment, advancement, even in starting and expanding a business. In Jason Kwan’s business experience, professional networks played a crucial role when he was moving on from the world of digital marketing and into investment.
ComputersWSLS

Master Google’s suite of programs with this $30 course bundle

As more and more workspaces go remote, digital tools for organization and collaboration are all the more important. Even as some offices return to in-person work after the pandemic, much of the working world has realized how much can get done online. Since their start, Google Workspace programs have been...
EducationPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Juhina Elmajdoub, ESADE Business School

“Libyan Canadian adventurer and scholar, experiencing the world through travel, work, books and people.”. Fun fact about yourself: Inspired by my love of Korean pop culture, I self-taught myself Korean and achieved B1 level proficiency. Undergraduate School and Degree: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Masters of Applied science in...
EducationPoets and Quants

MBAs To Watch: Class of 2021

When business schools trumpet their “Star Power,” they’re generally referring to alumni CEOs and famous faculty. Sometimes, you’ll find a celebrity hunched over a laptop and poring over balance sheets like their peers. That was the case at IE Business School with Cristian Arens. Arens doesn’t fit your MBA celebrity...
EducationPoets and Quants

MBA Handicapping: HBS With A 3.4 and & A 770? Wharton?

When Austin first sat for the GMAT, he had studied for about one month and scored an impressive 710 on the test. That put him among the top 8% of test takers in the world. But with a 3.4 GPA in economics from the University of Waterloo in Canada, he instinctively knew that 710 wasn’t good enough for the kinds of schools on his target list.