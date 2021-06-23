Cancel
Tulsa, OK

City of Tulsa urging residents to take precautions following ransomware attack in May

KRMG
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is now urging residents to take extra precautions after they say personal information has been posted to the dark web.

The information was released after the City says they were made aware that the persons responsible for May 2021 ransomware attack shared more than 18,000 City files via the dark web mostly in the form of police citations and internal department files. They say police citations contain some Personal Identifiable Information (PII) such as name, date of birth, address, and driver’s license number. The citations do not include social security numbers.

No other files are known to have been shared as of today, but out of an abundance of caution, anyone who has filed a police reportbefore received a police citation, made a payment with the City, or interacted with the City in any way where PII was shared, whether online, in-person or on paper, prior to May 2021, is being asked to take monitoring precautions.

Residents are asked to:

  • Monitor financial accounts and credit reports
  • Get with credit/debit card companies to issue a fraud alert
  • Change passwords to personal accounts
  • Take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications

For additional information on how to protect your privacy, visit the Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit website.

The City’s Incident Response Team and federal authorities are continuing to investigate the data breach and monitor any information being shared.

Following the cyberattack in May, the City says their main priority has been to restore critical resources and mission-essential functions, which include public-facing systems and internal communications and network access functions, as PII had not been shared. Business recovery teams had reportedly categorized and prioritized system restoration efforts and have continued their work to restore and validate business systems within the City.

