Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Exclusive: Auto transport firm Gefco put up for sale - sources

By Arno Schuetze
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5QeI_0acsz6GH00

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Auto transport firm Gefco has been put up for sale by owners Russian Railways (RZhD) and carmaker Stellantis in a deal expected to be worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.39 billion), people close to the matter said.

The owners are working with JP Morgan and Rothschild on the divestiture, they said, adding potential buyers have already been asked to log their interest.

Gefco, its owners and the banks declined to comment.

Gefco is expected to post earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of 345 million euros on sales of 4.4 billion this year, one of the sources said.

In 2020, factory and dealership closures and delayed purchases by consumers due to the pandemic led to a 20% slide in turnover to 3.8 billion euros, while recurring EBIT fell 32% to 140 million.

Car markets have since rebounded and European car registrations surged 74% in May, rising for the third month in row.

Stellantis remains Gefco’s main customer, accounting for roughly half of its revenue, and has already flagged that it will reduce its business with Gefco, weighing on the company’s valuation, the people said.

While many listed logistics peers trade at more than 10 times their expected core earnings, Gefco is expected to be valued at significantly less than 10 times, one of the sources said.

France’s PSA Group sold a 75% stake in Gefco to Russian Railways in 2012 for 800 million euros. PSA rebranded as Stellantis last year after its merger with FCA.

Founded in 1949, Gefco employs 11.500 staff in 47 countries. It tried to float on Euronext in 2019, but had to scrap plans on muted investor interest.

The company sells transport services to Stellantis, Ford, Renault, Skoda and Toyota, but also other companies such as Nestle and Electrolux.

In September, a global cyberattack on Gefco made headlines and Gefco said in its annual report published in May that it made significant progress in rolling out a new IT system.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has said he would present a business plan for Stellantis in late 2021 or early 2022, as he is working to deliver on a synergy target of more than 5 billion euros a year.

Stellantis this month floated French used car group Aramis.

Russian Railways, initially planned to expand its logistics business after buying Gefco, but a few years later changed course, selling Russian railway logistics container operator Transcontainer.

($1 = 0.8370 euros)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt#Ebit#European#Psa Group#Fca#Euronext#Skoda#Nestle#Electrolux#French#Russian Railways#Transcontainer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Economy
News Break
Renault
News Break
Taxation
Country
Russia
Related
Economywirx.com

Excellent Auto Sales For Second Quarter

Carmakers posting great sales numbers for the second quarter and for the first half of the year. GM sales up 40% in the quarter, 20% in the first half. Toyota’s first half sales were up 44%. While inventories are declining, Jessica Caldwell of Edmunds.com says carmakers are making the most of the vehicles they have.
Economyatlantanews.net

Automotive Logistics Market to Exceed $472.9 billion by 2025

The Automotive Logistics Market is estimated to be USD 284.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 472.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.55%. Increasing vehicle production, upcoming infrastructure projects, and the advent of electric vehicles are the major reasons for market growth. The key players...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln offer from Fortress Investment Group

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Morrisons said on. Saturday it has agreed a takeover offer from a new company owned. by funds managed or advised by affiliates of Fortress Investment. Group, which values the British supermarket group at 6.3 billion. pounds ($8.7 billion). Under the terms of the deal, Morrisons...
Economymodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Expands By 39.8%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Economywtaq.com

Ford EV sales jump 117% in June

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Corp on Friday reported a 117% rise in U.S. electrified vehicle sales for June, as the U.S. automaker benefited from strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
EconomyWebProNews

GM’s Sales Increase 40% on Strong Consumer Demand

Despite constrained inventory and a global semiconductor shortage, GM sold 40% more vehicles in its second quarter. Like virtually every automaker, GM has been impacted by a global semiconductor shortage, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. GM has been forced to halt production at some plants, and has resorted to shipping some trucks without their full complement of fuel economy chips, resulting in 1 MPG less for the life of the vehicle.
Business101 WIXX

Adidas shorlists bidders in Reebok unit sale – sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Adidas has drawn up a shortlist of bidders for its Reebok brand as it seeks to draw a line under an ill-fated investment that never lived up to the German sporting goods company’s expectations, sources close to the matter said. U.S. rival Wolverine, which has partnered with...
Economythedetroitbureau.com

Declining Inventories Slowing June Auto Sales

The annual rate of new-vehicle sales is expected to reach 16.4 million units in June, down from May’s more robust 17 million-unit pace as declining inventory made it more difficult for dealers to complete sales, analysts report. But sales this month were substantially stronger than June 2020 when the impact...
Louisville, KYbizjournals

EXCLUSIVE: East Louisville auto dealership sold

A Louisville-area auto dealership at 11601 Plantside Drive, near Blankenbaker Parkway, has been sold. Auto Group of Louisville, led by entrepreneur Edgar Migirov, was the seller in this transaction. The buyer was an operating segment of Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH), an online auto retailer, according to a news release. According...
Business101 WIXX

Baidu’s EV firm Jidu hires ex-Cadillac designer – sources

BEIJING (Reuters) – Jidu Auto, a smart electric vehicle venture between China’s tech giant Baidu Inc and Chinese automaker Geely, has hired Frank Wu, formerly at Cadillac, to lead its design studio, three sources told Reuters. Jidu’s chief executive Xia Yiping exclusively told Reuters in April that the new company,...
Traffictheloadstar.com

GEFCO on the block – report

Gefco has been put up for sale by owners Russian Railways (RZhD) and carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) in a deal expected to be worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.39 billion), people close to the matter said. The owners are working with JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Rothschild (ROTH.PA) on the divestiture,...
Businesswhbl.com

Exclusive: Quanergy nears China-backed SPAC deal to go public – sources

(Reuters) – Quanergy Systems Inc, a supplier of self-driving car technology, is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with Chinese blank-check acquisition firm CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Quanergy would be the latest company developing LiDAR technology – which uses...
NBC New York

Ford's June Sales Decline by 26.9% as Company Misses Second-Quarter Expectations

Ford's June and second-quarter sales were below analyst expectations as a global shortage of semiconductor chips caused significant production cuts and inventory constraints. Ford sold 475,327 vehicles during the second quarter, a 9.6% increase from a year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic caused Americans to shelter in place. For June,...