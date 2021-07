New health secretary Sajid Javid has warned the UK will have to learn to live with Covid as he said he was confident lockdown restrictions in England could be lifted on 19 July. The date would mark “not only the end of the line, but the start of an exciting new journey for our country,” he said. In his first official appearance in his new role, he told MPs that ministers see no reason to delay beyond the middle of next month, adding: “We owe it to the British people … not to wait a moment longer than we...