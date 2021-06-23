Renewable energy generation on the rise in Minnesota with help from regional providers

BEMIDJI -- The state of Minnesota may be at risk of missing its goal of 25% renewable energy usage by 2025, but the trend is still going in the right direction. A new report from the Minnesota Department of Commerce shows that while emissions by industrial, residential and commercial activities increased by 15% from 2019, the state as a whole is using less carbon. Commerce Deputy Commissioner of Energy Resources Aditya Ranade said with renewables and nuclear combined, 55% of the state's energy is carbon free.