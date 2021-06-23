Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Renewable energy generation on the rise in Minnesota with help from regional providers

By Matthew J. Liedke
Bemidji Pioneer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI -- The state of Minnesota may be at risk of missing its goal of 25% renewable energy usage by 2025, but the trend is still going in the right direction. A new report from the Minnesota Department of Commerce shows that while emissions by industrial, residential and commercial activities increased by 15% from 2019, the state as a whole is using less carbon. Commerce Deputy Commissioner of Energy Resources Aditya Ranade said with renewables and nuclear combined, 55% of the state's energy is carbon free.

www.bemidjipioneer.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
Bemidji, MN
Industry
Bemidji, MN
Government
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Business
Bemidji, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Sustainable Energy#Energy Systems#Minnesota Power#Great River Energy#Cip#Minnkota#Project Tundra#Otter Tail Power Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...