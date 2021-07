It's already been a wild season for Jon Rahm, whose first child was born just in time to allow him to play the Masters. He was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament with a six-shot lead due to a positive COVID-19 test and then returned to win the U.S. Open. Now, Rahm is setting his sights on the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. George, which is hosting the British Open for the 15th time. The tournament begins on July 15 in Sandwich, England and Shane Lowry is still the defending champion after last year's Open Championship was cancelled because of the pandemic.