The Colts’ defense last season was among the best units in football. Their biggest issue, though, was the lack of pass rush — particularly on the edge. With the departures of veterans Justin Houston and Denico Autry, GM Chris Ballard made it a priority to go out and address the inconsistences at edge. He not only used the team’s first-round pick on defensive end Kwity Paye; Ballard doubled down and drafted Dayo Odeyingbo with their second-round pick, too.