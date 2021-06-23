Cancel
Denmark

Lego just figured out how to build its specialized bricks out of recycled plastic

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside a lab in Billund, Denmark, down the road from a Lego factory that makes around 100 million bricks and other toy pieces every day, dozens of materials scientists and engineers are working on one of Lego’s biggest challenges—how to make its toys without oil-based plastic. By 2030, the company...

