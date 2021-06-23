Lego just figured out how to build its specialized bricks out of recycled plastic

Take part in a classic nautical tradition with the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle nautical building kit. This LEGO ship in a bottle comes with its own buildable cork and a wax seal element that make it look quite similar to the real thing. What’s more, the ship boasts its own captain’s quarters, raised deck, crow’s nest, and more. If you love sailing, this is the pastime for adults or a child 12 years and older. And, with 962 pieces, it’s definitely a great project for a rainy weekend. Once you finish the ship, place it inside the LEGO brick-built bottle. Display your entire creation on the stand along with the ship’s Leviathan nameplate, globe elements, and built-in compass. Finally, measuring over 3 inches high and 13 inches wide on its stand, this home accessory makes a great addition to your mantlepiece, bookshelf, or display case.