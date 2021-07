In the video clip, the woman walking through a Las Vegas resort tells viewers that “it’s time to go places normal has never been.”. Normal — at least in a pre-COVID-19 sense — would seem to be an attractive development as Las Vegas continues to rebound from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not what MGM Resorts International is attempting to sell in an ad campaign launched last month, about three weeks after all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Clark County.