The Keokuk Police Department has provided an update on an accident that came after a police chase in the early morning hours of June 26. According to a report released by the police department, the driver of the 1992 Ford Ranger, was Nicholas A. O’Shea, 41, of Keokuk. The truck he was driving lost control, struck a tree and landed on its driver’s side. The accident took place at about 1:28 a.m. that Saturday.