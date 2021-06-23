Trending Marijuana Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch Before July

5 Trending Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch Amid Rising Job Numbers. Consumer discretionary stocks could be in focus in the stock market today for several key reasons. Firstly, the June jobs report is in today and the reopening trade could continue to gain. This would be the case as the U.S. economy reportedly added back 850,000 non-farm payrolls throughout June. Notably, the current figures are well above the 720,000 expected by economists. With more consumers getting access to more stable means of income, consumer discretionary spending increases could be worth looking out for. Secondly, star investor Michael Burry from “The Big Short” recently took a shot at the meme stocks trade. Burry believes that Reddit-favored meme stocks are set to crash in the short term. Should this be the case, I could see investors turning towards consumer discretionary stocks. After all, they often have less social media hype but cater to the same consumer markets nonetheless.