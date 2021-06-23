Cancel
Nutrition

Healthy Eating Patterns Around the World

By Sara Baer-Sinnott
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

The foods of China, Ghana, Mexico and Italy have more in common than you might think – and provide lessons for healthy eating. One question I often get asked in interviews about the Mediterranean diet – or any of the other traditional diet pyramids Oldways developed (Asian, Latin American, African Heritage – is "how can you put Greek food and Moroccan dishes under the same Mediterranean diet pyramid?" Or, "Japanese cuisine is so very different from the food in India, why is there only one Asian diet pyramid?"

