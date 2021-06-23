Healthy Eating Patterns Around the World

Well, here we are… the Summer of 2021. We’ve made it out of the dark ages and are heading straight into the light. Rules are being lifted, signs are coming down, and masks are coming off. Now that we’ve arrived at the end of the rainbow, it is safe to say… we’re all a little older, we’re all a little wiser, and we could all use a drink! Fortunately, EPCOT’s World Showcase is here and ready for the win. But before you go strutting your stuff throughout the Germany Pavilion with a newly minted stein in hand, you may want to continue reading. Because we’ve got some of the best Drinking Around the World Tips for Summer 2021 that you will find, all designed to keep you from getting one of those infamous hangovers that the hot Florida sun can help induce!