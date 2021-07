Gitt Construction Welcomes Michaela Mencke as Senior Designer and Cabinet Manager. Gitt Construction (gittdbr.com) welcomed Michaela Mencke in January of this year as the senior designer and cabinet manager. Michaela has an interior design degree from Wayne State College and has been in the industry for over seven years. She works with incoming clients to create designs and layouts that are not only beautiful but functional. She starts with either an in-home consult or a showroom meeting to get to know the client’s needs and wants. Moving forward, she creates 3D digital renderings and floor plans to help bring to life her vision for each space. She will create several plans if needed to adjust for budgeting and space planning. Once a plan is in place, she collaborates with clients on selections for the job, making sure each detail picked is perfect for the client.