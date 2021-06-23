Lee County Charitable Fund awards grants
The Board of Directors of The Lee County Charitable Fund met last week to award grants to 17 Lee County Iowa 501 C (3) exempt non-profit organizations and qualified government agencies. The Lee County Charitable Fund consists of board members from both the North Lee Community Foundation and the Keokuk Area Community Foundation. The directors of the Lee County Charitable Fund awarded 17 Lee County nonprofit organizations grant funding. Grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations that promoted the fields of arts and culture, community betterment, education, health, and human services in Lee County. $75,755.47 was distributed to 17 Lee County nonprofit organizations.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com