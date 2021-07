Click to learn more about author Amy Yeung. As an industry, we’ve made great strides in advocating for and educating the public about the importance of data privacy. New laws – like Virginia’s recently-passed CDPA – make well-intentioned and important attempts to protect consumers. But, in my view, we’re focused on the wrong things. We tend to focus on what we lose through more stringent data regulations. We’re not focusing nearly enough on what we gain from this exercise of data minimization: a reduction in the white noise created by unnecessary data, more verifiable data insights, and the opportunity to create a framework for safer and cleaner data collection processes into the future.