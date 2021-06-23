McCann & Son’s is one game back from South Coast Towing
ACG 9, Amaral's 0: Amaral's Zach Amaral had his usual steady game playing solid defense and ripping a double for his team. However in this game, ACG had other plans as Colton Almeida would start on the mound, tossing a complete game two hitter, and not allowing a run. Ty Ross and Charlie Martin each had solid nights at the plate going 3-3, and teammate Owen Rene drove in two RBI to help get ACG back on the winning track.