McCann & Son’s is one game back from South Coast Towing

Ricardo Pinto and Heath Fillmyer locked into a prolonged duel in this one, but the Hens eventually broke through late to win on Thursday night. Pinto tossed seven innings of scoreless ball with seven strikeouts, allowing just three hits and two walks. Meanwhile, Mr. Fillmyer got the first nine Hens in order, and they didn’t break through until he departed after five. It was Christin Stewart’s triple to center in the seventh inning against old friend Anthony Gose that sparked the first run of the game. Yariel Gonzalez’s ground out scored Stewart to give them a 1-0 lead. In the eighth, a Renato Nuñez two run triple keyed a three run inning.