Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:44:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range; Northwestern Brooks Range Heavy rainfall expected in the Brooks Range Thursday through Friday evening Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Brooks Range, as a weather front stalls in the area, with up to 1.25 inches of rainfall expected. Drainages out of the Brooks Range will see sharp rises Friday and Saturday with rivers remaining high through the weekend. Outdoor recreators should remain especially vigilant for very fast rises on local streams and rivers draining out of the Brooks Range. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.

alerts.weather.gov
Bear Lake County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 13:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 520 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Preston, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Preston, Paris, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Bloomington, Mink Creek, Whitney, Minnetonka Cave, Riverdale and Mapleton. Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged to seek safe harbor if possible.
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 709 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Liberty, Ames, Daisetta, Hardin and Devers.
Cheyenne County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Morrill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CHEYENNE AND SOUTHWESTERN MORRILL COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Court House And Jail Rocks, or 26 miles northwest of Sidney, moving southeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Cheyenne and southwestern Morrill Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 613 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Forest, or 18 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Peyton and Falcon. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Black Forest, or 13 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 5 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northeastern Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Falcon and Cimarron Hills.
Lassen County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lassen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drainage ditches and creek banks can become unstable and unsafe. Stay away from flowing water. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to drainages or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Target Area: Lassen FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LASSEN COUNTY At 745 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates heavy rain has ended. However overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding and pooling of water west and northwest of Eagle Lake. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spaulding and Christie Campground. Drainages and low areas west and northwest of Eagle Lake are the most likely places to experience flooding including along the west and north shores of Eagle Lake.
Morgan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 15:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morgan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Nelson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON...NORTHWESTERN NELSON AND SOUTHEASTERN RAMSEY COUNTIES At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doyon, or 18 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 630 pm a 72 mph wind gusts was recorded at the Crary NDAWN station. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Lakota, Mapes and Michigan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 15:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Monroe County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Monroe Lower Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 23:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-04 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Key West - Sugarloaf Key - Big Pine Key * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Monday morning until early Tuesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Efforts should now be underway to prepare for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas. - ACT: Take actions to protect life and property. Prepare to leave if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of roads and parking lots inundated by surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - http://ready.gov/ - Local weather conditions and forecasts: NOAA/Florida Keys National Weather Service - http://www.weather.gov/key/
Foster County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Foster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN FOSTER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Washington County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 15:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Bannock County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 13:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Holbrook Summit, or 15 miles west of Malad, moving east northeast at 15 to 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Also, expect small hail and moderate to heavy rainfall. Runoff from this rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Preston, Malad, Swanlake, Grace, Franklin, Downey, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Holbrook Summit, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Minnetonka Cave, Mapleton, Mink Creek, Samaria and Riverdale.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Culberson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Culberson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT/9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY AND NORTHWESTERN CULBERSON COUNTIES At 411 PM MDT /511 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the Dark Canyon and Rock Arroyo drainages southwest through northwest of Carlsbad. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pine Springs, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, McKittrick Canyon, Lincoln National Forest, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and Queen. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 21:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL BROADWATER NORTHERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES At 955 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Three Forks, or 33 miles southeast of Boulder, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph, brief heavy rain, and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Three Forks, Trident, Willow Creek, Logan, Madison Buffalo Jump State Park and Missouri Headwaters State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 265 and 287. Highway 12 between mile markers 106 and 109. Highway 287 between mile markers 80 and 97. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Kendall County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kendall FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN KENDALL COUNTY At 815 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the rains have ended. However, minor flooding will continue due to earlier heavy rains up to 3 inches in the Waring area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Boerne, Comfort, Nelson City, Welfare, Walnut Grove, Waring, Sisterdale, Kreutzberg, Crown and Cascade Caverns.
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Culberson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Culberson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT/9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY AND NORTHWESTERN CULBERSON COUNTIES At 411 PM MDT /511 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the Dark Canyon and Rock Arroyo drainages southwest through northwest of Carlsbad. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pine Springs, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, McKittrick Canyon, Lincoln National Forest, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and Queen. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR PINAL COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hudspeth County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Hudspeth FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUDSPETH COUNTY At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen near Frenchman Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Hot Springs and Frenchman Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Grande, Rio, Squaw Creek and Red Light Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED