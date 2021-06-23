Metros sending the most people to Amarillo
Charles Henry // Flickr
Metros sending the most people to AmarilloStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Amarillo using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Amarillo from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Public Domain
#50. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Seattle in 2014-2018: 24 (#244 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Amarillo to Seattle: 70 (#34 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 46 to Seattle
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#49. Eugene, OR Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Eugene in 2014-2018: 25 (#68 most common destination from Eugene)
- Migration from Amarillo to Eugene: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 25 to Amarillo
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#48. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Detroit in 2014-2018: 27 (#216 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Amarillo to Detroit: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 27 to Amarillo
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#47. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 27 (#209 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Amarillo to Virginia Beach: 17 (#72 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 10 to Amarillo
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Owensboro, KY Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Owensboro in 2014-2018: 28 (#18 most common destination from Owensboro)
- Migration from Amarillo to Owensboro: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 28 to Amarillo
f11photo // Shutterstock
#45. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 28 (#226 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Amarillo to Philadelphia: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 28 to Amarillo
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#44. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Riverside in 2014-2018: 28 (#222 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Amarillo to Riverside: 52 (#38 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 24 to Riverside
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Michigan City in 2014-2018: 29 (#25 most common destination from Michigan City)
- Migration from Amarillo to Michigan City: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 29 to Amarillo
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#42. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Portland in 2014-2018: 31 (#89 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Amarillo to Portland: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 31 to Amarillo
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Scranton in 2014-2018: 32 (#72 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Amarillo to Scranton: 8 (#93 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 24 to Amarillo
Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock
#40. Odessa, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Odessa in 2014-2018: 32 (#30 most common destination from Odessa)
- Migration from Amarillo to Odessa: 39 (#49 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 7 to Odessa
Public Domain
#39. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Watertown in 2014-2018: 33 (#66 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from Amarillo to Watertown: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 33 to Amarillo
randy andy // Shutterstock
#38. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 34 (#194 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Amarillo to Las Vegas: 200 (#10 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 166 to Las Vegas
Citycommunications // Wikicommons
#37. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 35 (#89 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Amarillo to Fort Collins: 21 (#68 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 14 to Amarillo
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#36. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from York in 2014-2018: 36 (#58 most common destination from York)
- Migration from Amarillo to York: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 36 to Amarillo
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#35. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 36 (#91 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Amarillo to Tulsa: 90 (#26 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 54 to Tulsa
Public Domain
#34. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Beaumont in 2014-2018: 42 (#41 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Migration from Amarillo to Beaumont: 108 (#20 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 66 to Beaumont
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#33. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Worcester in 2014-2018: 43 (#88 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Amarillo to Worcester: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 43 to Amarillo
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#32. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Killeen in 2014-2018: 44 (#96 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Amarillo to Killeen: 38 (#51 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 6 to Amarillo
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#31. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 45 (#263 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Amarillo to Los Angeles: 77 (#31 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 32 to Los Angeles
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#30. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Chicago in 2014-2018: 47 (#271 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Amarillo to Chicago: 125 (#15 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 78 to Chicago
Christopher Nicol // Wikicommons
#29. Farmington, NM Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Farmington in 2014-2018: 48 (#19 most common destination from Farmington)
- Migration from Amarillo to Farmington: 2 (#103 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 46 to Amarillo
Martha.baden // Wikimedia
#28. Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Prescott in 2014-2018: 49 (#41 most common destination from Prescott)
- Migration from Amarillo to Prescott: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 49 to Amarillo
Brandonrush // Wikicommons
#27. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 50 (#59 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Amarillo to Fayetteville: 98 (#23 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 48 to Fayetteville
f11photo // Shutterstock
#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Denver in 2014-2018: 51 (#195 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Amarillo to Denver: 187 (#11 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 136 to Denver
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons
#25. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Visalia in 2014-2018: 53 (#36 most common destination from Visalia)
- Migration from Amarillo to Visalia: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 53 to Amarillo
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#24. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from New York in 2014-2018: 53 (#278 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Amarillo to New York: 49 (#42 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 4 to Amarillo
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr
#23. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from McAllen in 2014-2018: 55 (#44 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from Amarillo to McAllen: 72 (#33 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 17 to McAllen
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#22. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Reno in 2014-2018: 63 (#61 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Amarillo to Reno: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 63 to Amarillo
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Dothan, AL Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Dothan in 2014-2018: 69 (#17 most common destination from Dothan)
- Migration from Amarillo to Dothan: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 69 to Amarillo
SG Arts // Shutterstock
#20. Midland, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Midland in 2014-2018: 69 (#28 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Amarillo to Midland: 124 (#16 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 55 to Midland
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons
#19. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from El Paso in 2014-2018: 70 (#93 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Amarillo to El Paso: 175 (#12 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 105 to El Paso
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#18. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Wichita Falls in 2014-2018: 83 (#24 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Migration from Amarillo to Wichita Falls: 106 (#21 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 23 to Wichita Falls
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 90 (#187 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Amarillo to Atlanta: 28 (#61 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 62 to Amarillo
Pixabay
#16. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 101 (#91 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Amarillo to Sacramento: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 101 to Amarillo
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Enid, OK Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Enid in 2014-2018: 111 (#4 most common destination from Enid)
- Migration from Amarillo to Enid: 0 (#123 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 111 to Amarillo
DPPed// Wikimedia
#14. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 114 (#158 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Amarillo to Phoenix: 29 (#60 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 85 to Amarillo
Lpret // Wikicommons
#13. Waco, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Waco in 2014-2018: 117 (#16 most common destination from Waco)
- Migration from Amarillo to Waco: 49 (#42 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 68 to Amarillo
SD Dirk // Flickr
#12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from San Diego in 2014-2018: 130 (#137 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Amarillo to San Diego: 106 (#21 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 24 to Amarillo
Wikimedia
#11. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 142 (#51 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Amarillo to Oklahoma City: 398 (#6 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 256 to Oklahoma City
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 153 (#49 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Amarillo to Albuquerque: 142 (#14 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 11 to Amarillo
Pixabay
#9. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Austin in 2014-2018: 178 (#75 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Amarillo to Austin: 476 (#5 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 298 to Austin
Barbara Brannon//Flickr
#8. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Abilene in 2014-2018: 195 (#9 most common destination from Abilene)
- Migration from Amarillo to Abilene: 234 (#7 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 39 to Abilene
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 220 (#51 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Amarillo to Colorado Springs: 27 (#62 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 193 to Amarillo
Renelibrary // Wikicommons
#6. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Sherman in 2014-2018: 230 (#2 most common destination from Sherman)
- Migration from Amarillo to Sherman: 12 (#83 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 218 to Amarillo
Elred // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 348 (#11 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Amarillo to Lubbock: 1,277 (#2 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 929 to Lubbock
skeeze // Pixabay
#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Houston in 2014-2018: 356 (#79 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Amarillo to Houston: 885 (#3 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 529 to Houston
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons
#3. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 378 (#7 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Amarillo to Corpus Christi: 96 (#24 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 282 to Amarillo
Pixabay
#2. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 397 (#40 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Amarillo to San Antonio: 228 (#8 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 169 to Amarillo
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Amarillo from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,226 (#34 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Amarillo to Dallas: 2,239 (#1 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Net migration: 1,013 to Dallas